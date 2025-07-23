Due to changes in Windows 11 security policies, there was an issue where games could not be launched if a ZIP file containing published work downloaded from the internet was extracted using Windows' built-in extraction tool.
Therefore, a workaround for this problem has been implemented in Ver. 1.15.1.1.
* If the game is not distributed in ZIP format (e.g., if the game is distributed on Steam, etc.), this problem does not occur.
If you are distributing your work as a zip file, please see the following instructions.
If you have exported your work in version 1.15.1.1 or earlier and published it in ZIP format, please export your project again with the “Published Work Export” function to resolve the issue.
In addition, this problem can be avoided by taking the following actions for those who have downloaded the ZIP file of a project exported with a previous version.
If necessary, please inform users of the following measures.
Right-click the downloaded ZIP file, open the properties, and check “Allow” in the security section at the bottom.
Use a non-standard Windows extractor such as 7-Zip when extracting.
Changed files in this update