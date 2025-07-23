Due to changes in Windows 11 security policies, there was an issue where games could not be launched if a ZIP file containing published work downloaded from the internet was extracted using Windows' built-in extraction tool.

Therefore, a workaround for this problem has been implemented in Ver. 1.15.1.1.

* If the game is not distributed in ZIP format (e.g., if the game is distributed on Steam, etc.), this problem does not occur.

If you are distributing your work as a zip file, please see the following instructions.