22 July 2025 Build 19310731 Edited 22 July 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Forgotten 23 PC v1.0.3 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, I just uploaded new version with hotfixes - 1.0.3 :)

- fixed incorrectly displayed card with clue in loop 5,

- fixed menu in loop 5,

- gamepads mod: if you log in to the terminal/computer/keypad in game, use the east button on gamepad to return to the start option on the computer or exit the keyboard screen.

I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23!

Best,

Lucas / dev

