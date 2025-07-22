 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19310728
- When using a 2H weapon, the dwarf details will now show all item slots as occupied
- Fixed an issue where the 'Chilled' debuff from the Glacier environment effect was not applied correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Passive of 'Eagle Talon' and 'Tailpipe Shoulders' would change when downgrading

