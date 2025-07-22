- When using a 2H weapon, the dwarf details will now show all item slots as occupied
- Fixed an issue where the 'Chilled' debuff from the Glacier environment effect was not applied correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Passive of 'Eagle Talon' and 'Tailpipe Shoulders' would change when downgrading
Update v1.20.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update