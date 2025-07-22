Hi adventurers,
v0.702 is now available on the development branch:
Weapon rune abilities are now free to use
Reduced wolf critical strike chances
Improved pathfinding to avoid infinite cycles between two agents when they need to recalculate a path after colliding
Balanced flowers resources and improved materials for them
Fixed issues with roads randomly disappearing on some camera angles after being built (finally!)
Fixed issues with some shadows flickering occasionally
Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!
Changed depots in development branch