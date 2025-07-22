This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi adventurers,

v0.702 is now available on the development branch:

Weapon rune abilities are now free to use

Reduced wolf critical strike chances

Improved pathfinding to avoid infinite cycles between two agents when they need to recalculate a path after colliding

Balanced flowers resources and improved materials for them

Fixed issues with roads randomly disappearing on some camera angles after being built (finally!)

Fixed issues with some shadows flickering occasionally

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!