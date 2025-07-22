 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19310581 Edited 22 July 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

v0.702 is now available on the development branch:

  • Weapon rune abilities are now free to use

  • Reduced wolf critical strike chances

  • Improved pathfinding to avoid infinite cycles between two agents when they need to recalculate a path after colliding

  • Balanced flowers resources and improved materials for them

  • Fixed issues with roads randomly disappearing on some camera angles after being built (finally!)

  • Fixed issues with some shadows flickering occasionally

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 19310581
Windows 64-bit Depot 2111021
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link