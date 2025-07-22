\[Added]
-Now, customers have more chance to choose our products depending on our level
-Now the first 3 online orders come with a guarantee and this amount increases according to the level
-Scratched CD reaction animation after trading
-Expensive Products upgrade
-Sign to open and close the trading for customers
-Now, if you get a CD from Discounted Products, there will be more than one, and this number increases depending on your level
-6 New Achievement
\[Changed]
-Some sound effects volume reduced
-Default music volume increased
-The lights now work during the day (unless you have a bill)
-Dirty CD reaction animation
-Some ui buttons resolutions increased
\[Fixed]
-At some resolutions ui looks weird especially on computer
-Sometimes controller and console comes in trading can disappear
-Some ui elements does not show cd is scratched or not
-Customers always react to the second-hand CDs you sell by saying they are dirty
-CD Repair Machine sometimes does not highlight start button
-Even when we have no products, a red dot appears in the stock section of the online sales panel
-Sometimes when placing a product in a box, the product becomes invisible
-Sometimes we can't see the bottom in the settings
-When trading it does not allow us to overpay when paying the customer
-Customers sometimes never buy consoles
-Some font issues
-The money earned effect is not visible
*Some players reported employees working a little bit problematic, I've started working on it
*Thank you for your support
