\[Added]

-Now, customers have more chance to choose our products depending on our level

-Now the first 3 online orders come with a guarantee and this amount increases according to the level

-Scratched CD reaction animation after trading

-Expensive Products upgrade

-Sign to open and close the trading for customers

-Now, if you get a CD from Discounted Products, there will be more than one, and this number increases depending on your level

-6 New Achievement

\[Changed]

-Some sound effects volume reduced

-Default music volume increased

-The lights now work during the day (unless you have a bill)

-Dirty CD reaction animation

-Some ui buttons resolutions increased

\[Fixed]

-At some resolutions ui looks weird especially on computer

-Sometimes controller and console comes in trading can disappear

-Some ui elements does not show cd is scratched or not

-Customers always react to the second-hand CDs you sell by saying they are dirty

-CD Repair Machine sometimes does not highlight start button

-Even when we have no products, a red dot appears in the stock section of the online sales panel

-Sometimes when placing a product in a box, the product becomes invisible

-Sometimes we can't see the bottom in the settings

-When trading it does not allow us to overpay when paying the customer

-Customers sometimes never buy consoles

-Some font issues

-The money earned effect is not visible

*Some players reported employees working a little bit problematic, I've started working on it

*Thank you for your support