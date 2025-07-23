 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19310450
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • When attempting to start a battlefield when there are no characters who have completed the adventure and can be deployed, a dialogue will now be displayed to that effect.

  • When trying to escape from a boss battle, a dialogue box appears stating that you cannot escape.

  • Changed the UI to allow you to "Abandon" even during battle

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused "Armed Minions" to not work

  • Fixed an issue where a warning message would appear and crafting would not be possible when using free items as materials.

  • Fixed an issue where the cause of confusion would show "Insanity" in the cause column even if the cause was something other than insanity.

  • Fixed a bug in "Reverberation" where some sub-dungeons could not be entered correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where some disaster monsters would not drop the corresponding exclusive contracts.

  • Fixed an issue where some summoned minions were not granted the summoner's equipment abilities.

  • Fixed the appearance dungeon event for "Reverberation" to be appropriate.

  • Fixed a bug where "Infinite Light" did not work.

  • Fixed some graphics

Changed files in this update

