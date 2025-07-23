Changed the UI to allow you to "Abandon" even during battle

When trying to escape from a boss battle, a dialogue box appears stating that you cannot escape.

When attempting to start a battlefield when there are no characters who have completed the adventure and can be deployed, a dialogue will now be displayed to that effect.

Fixed a bug that caused "Armed Minions" to not work

Fixed an issue where a warning message would appear and crafting would not be possible when using free items as materials.

Fixed an issue where the cause of confusion would show "Insanity" in the cause column even if the cause was something other than insanity.

Fixed a bug in "Reverberation" where some sub-dungeons could not be entered correctly.

Fixed an issue where some disaster monsters would not drop the corresponding exclusive contracts.

Fixed an issue where some summoned minions were not granted the summoner's equipment abilities.

Fixed the appearance dungeon event for "Reverberation" to be appropriate.

Fixed a bug where "Infinite Light" did not work.