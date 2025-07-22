What’s New:

✅ Persistent Spline Progression

Your character now correctly remains at the spline unlock point after completing a level, ensuring smoother world map navigation and a sense of progression.

✅ Advanced Checkpoint Respawn System

Implemented a reliable checkpoint system across all stages, allowing players to respawn exactly where they left off after dying—no more starting over unless you choose to!

✅ Fixed Stage 3 Spawn Bug

Resolved an issue where players would spawn in unintended locations in Stage 3. Spawning is now accurate and predictable.

✅ New Game Wipes Previous Progress

Starting a new game now properly clears any saved level progress, ensuring a clean slate and preventing old data from interfering with fresh playthroughs.

✅ Replay Completed Levels

After completing any level, players can now replay it from the beginning to improve performance, find hidden items, or experience alternate outcomes.

✨ Thanks for playing! Stay tuned—more feature drops, seasonal content, and twisted surprises are on the way.

📺 Follow us for news and dev updates, and don’t forget to leave a review if you’re enjoying the ride.