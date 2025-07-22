 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19310349 Edited 22 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New:

Persistent Spline Progression
Your character now correctly remains at the spline unlock point after completing a level, ensuring smoother world map navigation and a sense of progression.

Advanced Checkpoint Respawn System
Implemented a reliable checkpoint system across all stages, allowing players to respawn exactly where they left off after dying—no more starting over unless you choose to!

Fixed Stage 3 Spawn Bug
Resolved an issue where players would spawn in unintended locations in Stage 3. Spawning is now accurate and predictable.

New Game Wipes Previous Progress
Starting a new game now properly clears any saved level progress, ensuring a clean slate and preventing old data from interfering with fresh playthroughs.

Replay Completed Levels
After completing any level, players can now replay it from the beginning to improve performance, find hidden items, or experience alternate outcomes.

Thanks for playing! Stay tuned—more feature drops, seasonal content, and twisted surprises are on the way.

📺 Follow us for news and dev updates, and don’t forget to leave a review if you’re enjoying the ride.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3467591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link