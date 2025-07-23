 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19310182
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is ROCKY STUDIO.

A hotfix update has been processed on July 23th 3PM KST to address some issues that have occurred since the CLEAR PASS 16 update.

After the Hot fix, Xbox - Steam Cross Play will be resumed.

Please see the details below.


▶ Feature Improvements

  • (ONLINE) Overall network connectivity within ONLINE mode has been improved. (Applied on July 21, 16:40 KST)

  • (ONLINE) In OPEN MATCH lobbies, pressing the ↑ button at the top of the list will now take you to the previous page, and pressing the ↓ button at the bottom will take you to the next page.

  • (ONLINE) When using a gamepad, the page navigation buttons in the OPEN MATCH lobby have been changed to ← / →.

▶ Bug Fixes

  • (SHOP) Fixed an issue where the PP icon was not shown on MANAGER COSTUME Pop-up.

  • (INGAME) Fixed an issue where gear information changes were not displayed on the BASEBALL gear.

  • (INGAME) Fixed an issue where characters do not react to button inputs when using the Muse Dash gear.

  • (MISSION) Fixed an issue where 5B FX pattern key beam does not respond correctly.

  • (ONLINE) Fixed an issue where the level was always displayed in VERSUS MATCH when in a ready state.

  • (ONLINE / XBOX & MS) Fixed an issue where the game would not proceed when playing with certain notes (Blue Archive, Left Behind, V LIBERTY 3, SCHOOL BUS) equipped.

  • (INVENTORY) Fixed an issue where the MOUSE CURSOR would always show as DEFAULT even after changing the item.

  • (INVENTORY) Fixed an issue where focus is not properly displayed on certain items in the inventory.

