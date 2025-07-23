Hello, this is ROCKY STUDIO.

A hotfix update has been processed on July 23th 3PM KST to address some issues that have occurred since the CLEAR PASS 16 update.

After the Hot fix, Xbox - Steam Cross Play will be resumed.

Please see the details below.





▶ Feature Improvements

(ONLINE) Overall network connectivity within ONLINE mode has been improved. (Applied on July 21, 16:40 KST)

(ONLINE) In OPEN MATCH lobbies, pressing the ↑ button at the top of the list will now take you to the previous page, and pressing the ↓ button at the bottom will take you to the next page.

(ONLINE) When using a gamepad, the page navigation buttons in the OPEN MATCH lobby have been changed to ← / →.

▶ Bug Fixes