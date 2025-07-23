Hello, this is ROCKY STUDIO.
A hotfix update has been processed on July 23th 3PM KST to address some issues that have occurred since the CLEAR PASS 16 update.
After the Hot fix, Xbox - Steam Cross Play will be resumed.
Please see the details below.
▶ Feature Improvements
(ONLINE) Overall network connectivity within ONLINE mode has been improved. (Applied on July 21, 16:40 KST)
(ONLINE) In OPEN MATCH lobbies, pressing the ↑ button at the top of the list will now take you to the previous page, and pressing the ↓ button at the bottom will take you to the next page.
(ONLINE) When using a gamepad, the page navigation buttons in the OPEN MATCH lobby have been changed to ← / →.
▶ Bug Fixes
(SHOP) Fixed an issue where the PP icon was not shown on MANAGER COSTUME Pop-up.
(INGAME) Fixed an issue where gear information changes were not displayed on the BASEBALL gear.
(INGAME) Fixed an issue where characters do not react to button inputs when using the Muse Dash gear.
(MISSION) Fixed an issue where 5B FX pattern key beam does not respond correctly.
(ONLINE) Fixed an issue where the level was always displayed in VERSUS MATCH when in a ready state.
(ONLINE / XBOX & MS) Fixed an issue where the game would not proceed when playing with certain notes (Blue Archive, Left Behind, V LIBERTY 3, SCHOOL BUS) equipped.
(INVENTORY) Fixed an issue where the MOUSE CURSOR would always show as DEFAULT even after changing the item.
(INVENTORY) Fixed an issue where focus is not properly displayed on certain items in the inventory.
Changed files in this update