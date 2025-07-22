Bug Fixes

[1]Fixed the issue of insufficient initial stamina in the Modern Chapter.

[2]Fixed the issue where some task rewards were not received and task costs were not deducted.



Feature Optimizations

[1]Optimized known audio and text issues.

[2]Added directional key control for the sleep and quiz interfaces.

[3]Added regional divisions to the mini-map in the Modern Chapter for easier location finding.

[4]Added confirmation functions for certain features using the "E" key and "Space" key.

[5]Reduced the difficulty of certain task requirements.