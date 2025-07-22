Bug Fixes
[1]Fixed the issue of insufficient initial stamina in the Modern Chapter.
[2]Fixed the issue where some task rewards were not received and task costs were not deducted.
Feature Optimizations
[1]Optimized known audio and text issues.
[2]Added directional key control for the sleep and quiz interfaces.
[3]Added regional divisions to the mini-map in the Modern Chapter for easier location finding.
[4]Added confirmation functions for certain features using the "E" key and "Space" key.
[5]Reduced the difficulty of certain task requirements.
Game Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update