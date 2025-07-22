 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19310040 Edited 22 July 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
[1]Fixed the issue of insufficient initial stamina in the Modern Chapter.
[2]Fixed the issue where some task rewards were not received and task costs were not deducted.

Feature Optimizations
[1]Optimized known audio and text issues.
[2]Added directional key control for the sleep and quiz interfaces.
[3]Added regional divisions to the mini-map in the Modern Chapter for easier location finding.
[4]Added confirmation functions for certain features using the "E" key and "Space" key.
[5]Reduced the difficulty of certain task requirements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3668561
  • Loading history…
