 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19309990 Edited 22 July 2025 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed two issues related to the Undo Button.

  • Fixed the issue where some Season 3 rewards were not displayed correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchina Depot 669333
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link