Fixed two issues related to the Undo Button.
Fixed the issue where some Season 3 rewards were not displayed correctly.
Update 1.6.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchina Depot 669333
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update