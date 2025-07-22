 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309980 Edited 22 July 2025 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Updated the Unity version so there might be some issues there, please report any bugs you find
  2. Increase amount of Blood Moon quest rewards
  3. Fix issues with ghost tourists and visiting witches disappearing early
  4. Seeing villagers paint will reveal that as a hobby of theirs
  5. Fix(?) issue with Steam Deck getting softlocked on text input
  6. Disable inventory shifting in the inventory screen while using a controller
  7. Fix character hover issue with controller in the family tree
  8. Fix issue with gifting not registered in quests
  9. Fix issue with sorting while in the dresser screen changing what is and isn't allowed
  10. Fix new villagers arriving on days without a boat

