- Updated the Unity version so there might be some issues there, please report any bugs you find
- Increase amount of Blood Moon quest rewards
- Fix issues with ghost tourists and visiting witches disappearing early
- Seeing villagers paint will reveal that as a hobby of theirs
- Fix(?) issue with Steam Deck getting softlocked on text input
- Disable inventory shifting in the inventory screen while using a controller
- Fix character hover issue with controller in the family tree
- Fix issue with gifting not registered in quests
- Fix issue with sorting while in the dresser screen changing what is and isn't allowed
- Fix new villagers arriving on days without a boat
Minor Update v1.0.5.25
Update notes via Steam Community
