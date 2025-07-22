 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309971
Update notes via Steam Community

Small patch for the 1.1 update:

  • Fixed an issue with the swap powerup somehow stalling out at level 10+ (thanks, George!)

  • Game over screen now always shows the score and level you reached, not just when you hit a new high in those.

Changed files in this update

