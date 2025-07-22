Hey all, Bauske here.

First off, I want to apologize for the lack of updates recently. Full transparency, between some life stuff and just general ADHD focus struggles, motivation to work on the game lately has been low. I try not to make excuses for productivity, but this happens from time to time with me and game development, and often I find the solution is to spend a little time with some other projects to help refresh and rebuild that motivation again. So even though I haven't been progressing on Micro Stream RPG as much as I'd like, I have been making progress, and having fun working on a couple other small things as well.

That said, this update is just a small one for now. I wanted to have the next dungeon done by now, but it still has a little more cooking left to do. Along with the new dungeon, I had a couple little fixes and additions I had made that I was planning to bundle all into the next update, but I'm going to split them for now so I can at least fix some of the things that have been bugging me about the last release.

I'm aware there are a couple persistent issues in the game currently. For one, sometimes the game crashes. This seems to happen when the game is communicating with Twitch to refresh your connection status and get a new OAuth code. Problem is it happens so infrequently and I'm having a hard time pinpointing it. Please bear with me on this, as I'm trying to figure out the cause of the crash and get it fixed. A second issue is that the game sometimes just stops responding to chat commands. I think I found the cause of this one, so hopefully that's fixed, but if you still experience issues here, please let me know. And the third one, which is the big one that forced this update, is that for some people, Micro Stream RPG seems to respond to keyboard shortcut commands even when the game is in the background. I've had a few people come to me with this issue, and again it's something I'm struggling to figure out because, unfortunately for myself, the issue doesn't occur on my computer, so I can't test and try to fix it.

I've put some coding into this version to once again hopefully fix this issue and prevent shortcut commands from activating when Micro Stream RPG isn't the app in focus, but I'm going to post a thread in the community discussions specifically for this issue. If you experience this, please note which game or program you had running at the time and what keyboard command seemed to cause issues for you. Hopefully with some outside help I can narrow down what might be causing this.

Okay, enough rambling. Thanks for your patience. Next dungeon is coming soon, I promise. For now, here are the changes for this version.

New Features:

New character sprites - Added in unique characters sprites for users BeanyCoffee, retropony28, RodShark, and Felius_Nightfox.

Adjustments:

Changed the shader on the sparkle graphic used when a badge is earned. Since this is a shader I'm not as familiar with, please let me know if you experience any issues with slowdown or performance when a badge shows up .

Changed the fullscreen key command to CTRL + F to help prevent the game going full screen sometimes when the game isn't in focus.

Implemented a secondary flag when a player ALT + Tabs to another program to hopefully prevent commands working in Micro Stream RPG when the game isn't in focus.

Made the magnifying glass on page 4 of the Settings Menu respond to keyboard and mouse selections to better indicate it is a selectable icon.

Added some coding to hopefully prevent an issue where menu shortcut commands would activate even when Micro Stream RPG was in the background.



Bug fixes:



Fixed an issue where certain shortcut commands (like pressing CTRL + X to lock dungeon access, or CTRL + 2 through 6 to change window size) outside of the Settings Menu wouldn't activate the commands until the Settings Menu was opened.

Fixed an issue where the notification icon for connection issues wasn't displaying properly in menus.

Fixed an issue where the first-time menu bar tutorial would appear on top of messages on screen if you skipped the tutorial on the first startup.

Fixed an issue with some of the background color remained black even when a different background color is selected.



~Bauske