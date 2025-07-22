Welcome to the Dev Log for July 22nd, 2025! Hope you all have been having a good summer so far!

Since the last dev log, we launched the Dedicated Condos Beta and have been polishing that up for the public release! Progress is also being made on Arcade Phase 3 and the Accelerate SDK!

With that being said, let’s take a look at development progress!

Dedicated Condos Release Incoming

Dedicated Condos will be releasing today!

We’re really grateful to everyone who has joined our beta test for Dedicated Condos. We’ve gotten some immensely helpful feedback and have been tightening things up in the backend to make it the most smooth experience for everyone!

Here is the up-to-date Dedicated Condo Guide for those who want to check it out and get started on setting up their own dedicated condo: Hosting Dedicated Condo - Tower Unite Guides

Upcoming Server Browser Improvements

With Dedicated Condos coming out, we’ve made some improvements to the server browser for ease of access and clarity!

Now, friends servers no longer show the “friends only” icon if they are hosted publicly, but they are still sorted at the top of the list.

Workshop Map, Game Type, and Mutators now show on each game server, as well, and we fixed loading time issues with 2D avatars.

Some bigger improvements are that you can search and favorite Condos in the server browser!

Search:

Favorite:

Arcade: Phase 3 Progress

Progress continues on Arcade: Phase 3. Work was completed on new baseball and basketball Arcade machine, and 2D texture artwork has begun on the other arcade cabinets that will be included in Phase 3: a lock picking game and a new game with a whacking mechanic (it will be dinosaur themed)!

Work has also been going along smoothly for the Arcade Party Room that will be included in Phase 3. This will open up the mysterious arcade doors and offer space for more machines and more fun with friends!





Accelerate Map Maker Progress

Further progress has been made with the Accelerate Map Maker! We’ve made a new “Accelerate: Dirt Volume” that will adjust player speed to get the real Accelerate feeling when players go out of bounds on custom maps! We’ve also finished track points, starting line, and are working finishing up the remaining SDK items needed to make your own custom map.

Pets & Cooking Progress

In case you missed it in the last dev log, along with Arcade Phase 3, pets and cooking will be the next main projects after Dedicated Condos is released! If you want to see progress on these projects, check out our recent dev logs, such as the one where we shared our dev stream!

Tower Unite Art Book Progress

We also wanted to give some information about the art book since it hasn’t been mentioned much aside from the roadmap! It’s currently in the planning stage still, and we’d greatly appreciate feedback on what you guys are especially interested in in terms of “behind-the-scenes” looks at the art.

So, is there anything specific you’d love to see showcased in the art book?

We plan to include 3D art, some closer looks at 2D texture artwork, general overviews of map design in the game, and concept art - so let us know if there are any parts of the art design you’re more interested in than others so we can make the book as enjoyable as possible for everyone.

Upcoming Misc Fixes / Optimizations

For optimizations, we made improvements in handling masked material’s opacity in the pre-pass now, optimizing translucency and the game’s ability to handle foliage overall! This was broken in the previous engine upgrade. In addition, we optimized the skeletal mesh animation of the subway’s escalators.

For fixes, there were some various fixes throughout the game, including a fix to a speed glitch in SDNL: Hinderance, some issues with game info not being displayed correctly in the Casino and Arcade, and some issues with spawning of pins in bowling.

That’s a Wrap!

That’s going to do it for this week’s dev log! Be sure to keep an eye out for the next one!





