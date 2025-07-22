Update Details for v1.2.0.1
■ Cross-Platform Play SupportOnline play with platforms other than Steam is now supported.
If you wish to restrict crossplay, you can configure this using the “Crossplay” checkbox on the room search screen.
■ Player Report & Block Features AddedA new system has been added to report and block malicious players.
Blocked players will be restricted from using voice chat or joining your room.
■ Difficulty Adjustments
- Increased the footstep volume of the Bucket Nurse to make it easier to notice her approaching
- Bucket Nurse can now open doors
- Enemies are now less likely to get stuck in front of locked doors
■ Other Changes
- While carrying a SUBJECT, your character now appears holding the item visibly
- The input match animation during SUBJECT transportation now features a more exciting effect
- Other small fixes and improvements based on feedback
Known Issues
- Game fails to launch, showing a memory error
→ Please check that your PC meets the minimum system requirements listed on the store page
- Game performance is poor despite meeting specs and using optimal settings
→ Updating your NVIDIA drivers to the latest version may resolve the issue
- Game may crash under specific conditions (we hope this update resolves it, but please report any persisting issues using the form below)
https://forms.gle/NB88NzwcRNVaWJFp9
- Desynchronization issues (e.g., game state not syncing correctly)
→ These issues are more likely to occur when the host’s environment is unstable. Please have the most stable player host, if possible
- Enabling FSR (via quality presets) may cause crashes
→ If FSR causes crashes in your environment, please avoid using quality presets and adjust settings manually. FSR has been tested to work with GPUs that meet the minimum requirements, but results may vary
- After reconnecting, players carrying capsules may appear to move unnaturally
- Other minor bugs may occur after using the reconnect feature
Upcoming Updates
- Features to adjust difficulty and game rules
- Additional bug fixes
Next Major UpdateThe following features are planned for a future major update (not coming in the near term):
- New maps and modes with strong randomness and fresh visual styles
- Many new monsters
- Many new items
- Many new traps and mechanics
※ Sneak peek of the upcoming major update:
That’s all for this update.
We will continue updating UNDERWARD to provide you with even more fun and engaging content.
Thank you so much for your continued support!
Changed files in this update