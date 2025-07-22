Update Details for v1.2.0.1

■ Cross-Platform Play Support

■ Player Report & Block Features Added

■ Difficulty Adjustments

Increased the footstep volume of the Bucket Nurse to make it easier to notice her approaching



Bucket Nurse can now open doors



Enemies are now less likely to get stuck in front of locked doors



■ Other Changes

While carrying a SUBJECT, your character now appears holding the item visibly



The input match animation during SUBJECT transportation now features a more exciting effect



Other small fixes and improvements based on feedback



Known Issues

Game fails to launch, showing a memory error

→ Please check that your PC meets the minimum system requirements listed on the store page



Game performance is poor despite meeting specs and using optimal settings

→ Updating your NVIDIA drivers to the latest version may resolve the issue



Game may crash under specific conditions (we hope this update resolves it, but please report any persisting issues using the form below)

https://forms.gle/NB88NzwcRNVaWJFp9



Desynchronization issues (e.g., game state not syncing correctly)

→ These issues are more likely to occur when the host’s environment is unstable. Please have the most stable player host, if possible



Enabling FSR (via quality presets) may cause crashes

→ If FSR causes crashes in your environment, please avoid using quality presets and adjust settings manually. FSR has been tested to work with GPUs that meet the minimum requirements, but results may vary



After reconnecting, players carrying capsules may appear to move unnaturally



Other minor bugs may occur after using the reconnect feature



Upcoming Updates

Features to adjust difficulty and game rules



Additional bug fixes



Next Major Update

New maps and modes with strong randomness and fresh visual styles



Many new monsters



Many new items



Many new traps and mechanics



※ Sneak peek of the upcoming major update:















Online play with platforms other than Steam is now supported.If you wish to restrict crossplay, you can configure this using the “Crossplay” checkbox on the room search screen.A new system has been added to report and block malicious players.Blocked players will be restricted from using voice chat or joining your room.The following features are planned for a future major update (not coming in the near term):That’s all for this update.We will continue updating UNDERWARD to provide you with even more fun and engaging content.Thank you so much for your continued support!