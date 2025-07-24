 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19309711 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Diner Bros 2 is finally here!

(Took 'em long enough!)

It's been a long road and I'm proud to finally release the game into the wild! Grab it before the launch discount expires!

If you played the original Diner Bros, thank you so much. Your support made Diner Bros 2 possible. There's a few of you with >100 of hours logged (Crazy)! I think you'll enjoy the sequel, it's what I wanted the original to be. Fun fact: I wanted to have customizable layouts in DB1, but I didn't have the experience to do it properly back then.

I'd love to hear what you think the game. What's fun? What's confusing? What could be better? All feedback helps.

Still reading? Check out the Discord, I'm holding a small giveaway there (Fridge magnets!): https://discord.gg/Azb8Ee3gSr

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link