Diner Bros 2 is finally here!

(Took 'em long enough!)

It's been a long road and I'm proud to finally release the game into the wild! Grab it before the launch discount expires!

If you played the original Diner Bros, thank you so much. Your support made Diner Bros 2 possible. There's a few of you with >100 of hours logged (Crazy)! I think you'll enjoy the sequel, it's what I wanted the original to be. Fun fact: I wanted to have customizable layouts in DB1, but I didn't have the experience to do it properly back then.

I'd love to hear what you think the game. What's fun? What's confusing? What could be better? All feedback helps.

Still reading? Check out the Discord, I'm holding a small giveaway there (Fridge magnets!): https://discord.gg/Azb8Ee3gSr