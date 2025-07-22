 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309611 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enough minor fixes and adjustments have added up to warrant a proper update, the biggest of these changes being:

  • Settings now allow players to change the game resolution
  • Adjusted difficulty and length of challenges
  • Fixed intern glitch at the end

