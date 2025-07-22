 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309577 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello! It’s been almost 2 weeks since Odyssey came out, and we’ve been hard at work fixing bugs and incorporating your feedback. If you’d like to help us by reporting a bug, please join the official RimWorld development Discord.

Today’s update has improvements and fixes for RimWorld, Odyssey, and the other expansions. This includes things like removing the -3 soaking wet thought when swimming for recreation and reducing memory usage overall.

This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.

P.S. Send us your gravships on X or BlueSky by mentioning the @LudeonStudios account!
- Tia
Website | X | BlueSky | Reddit | Facebook

Changelog

  • When consumed, psilocaps now correctly have a small chance to inspire colonists or induce a catatonic state, matching their in-game description.
  • Vultures are more resistant to rot stink and other environmental toxins.
  • Reduced cover effectiveness of passenger shuttle
  • Animals specialist now increases fishing speed and fishing yield.
  • "Fungus preferred" precept is now compatible with the darkness meme, allowing more options in glowforest.
  • In the glowforest, reduced caravan movement difficulty and disease occurrence.
  • Removed HP from gravcores to prevent them from being accidentally destroyed.
  • Hermit crabs now hide in their shell when not moving.
  • Disabled gravship landing on worshipful village.
  • No longer possible to open the world map during the gravship cutscene.
  • Clarified the basic gravtech description.
  • Clarified how gravship substructure is removed.
  • Added “remove foundation” to the floor architect category.
  • Updated some player names per request.

Performance

  • Performance improvements in the glowforest.
  • Improved load times on Mac.
  • Add debug checks to strip out several heavy profilerblocks.
  • Improvements to world pawn GC algorithm, and debug tools for logging world pawn information.
  • Fix: Significant performance drop when the world map is open.
  • Fix: Higher-than-necessary memory usage during texture atlas baking (causing memory issues with lots of mods).
  • Fix: Bad performance in royal title quest when throne room isn't enclosed.
  • Fix: Significant performance drop when the terrain tab on the world map is open.

Fixes

  • Fix: Gaining soaking wet thought when swimming for recreation.
  • Fix: Rain sometimes appears pixelated.
  • Fix: Pawns left behind with a grav anchor lose their allowed areas.
  • Fix: Added fallback check to prevent obtaining multiple grav engines from mech signal quest.
  • Fix: Interior courtyard loot rooms could generate cutoff.
  • Fix: Typo in Odyssey AncientOrbitalCorridor def name.
  • Fix: Ancient garrison corridor spawning life support units.
  • Fix: Possible exception in quest info if player silent faction is null.
  • Fix: Rare pathfinding exception with missing faction.
  • Fix: "Type [name] does not have a method named LoadDataFromXmlCustom, but we are trying to create a parser for it using that method."
  • Fix: Mechhive assembler last raid tick not saved.
  • Fix: Bluebird eggs hatch into crows.
  • Fix: Issue with modded statues due to xenotype being set before kindDef.
  • Fix: Can't repair conduits through blocked corners.
  • Fix: Can't extinguish fires on walls that are only diagonally reachable.
  • Fix: Gravship rotation code not respecting default placing rotation of modded content.
  • Fix: Fire on full impassable edifices exposed to vacuum not decaying.
  • Fix: Error when trying to enter pocket map with no home map.
  • Fix: Shuttle mass doesn't update when using “unload all” gizmo.
  • Fix: Collection modified error on gravship launch.
  • Fix: Possible to have gravcore subquest fire while in flight.
  • Fix: Potential fix for trader stock getting cleared.
  • Fix: Quest breaks when mechanitor transponder is decrypted in pocket map.
  • Fix: Ancient mercenaries spawning outside building on cave maps.
  • Fix: Incorrect drop pods are used for pursuing mechanoids from scenario.
  • Fix: Bugged quest generation with refugee betrayal offer after changing maps.
  • Fix: Steam geysers can spawn too close to insect lair entrance, rendering them unusable.
  • Fix: Clean room float menu option is now visible in ancient stockpile.
  • Fix: Modded substructure variants not linking properly.
  • Fix: Flesh tentacle on statue no longer moves.
  • Fix: Prevent hostile minifiable things (hunter traps) from being taken when reforming caravan.
  • Fix: Archaen tree was able to be planted on floors.
  • Fix: Terrain blueprints showing up during gravship landing.
  • Fix: Can no longer switch between pawns during gravship cutscenes using hotkeys.
  • Fix: Fuel radius ring breaking when in space viewing fuel radius on the planet's surface.
  • Fix: Power grid not updating properly when gravship leaves map with grav anchor.
  • Fix: Translation issues in credits.
  • Fix: Splashes and watermills were not respecting river flow direction.
  • Fix: Ideo apparel no longer overrides vacsuits in pawn generation.
  • Fix: Several issues with fish changing and other water body logic.
  • Fix: Error when camping after merging shuttle caravans.
  • Fix: Outdated description on ancient mining charges and ancient explosives crate.
  • Fix: Throne room requirement error spam on gravship jump.
  • Fix: In the new gravship scenario, children now spawn with vacsuits and babies are no longer allowed.
  • Fix: Ancient and mech drop pod textures not consistent.
  • Fix: Prevent vacsuits from spawning on planetary pawns.
  • Fix: XML tags are now stripped out of search results.
  • Fix: Possible for pawns to fish through bridges/substructure.
  • Fix: Mechs can get grav nausea.
  • Fix: Typo in cerebrex node description.
  • Fix: Issue with baking atlases that are smaller than 512x512.
  • Fix: Possible manhunter quest generation error on polluted ice sheet.
  • Fix: Beam repeater not considered ultratech for ideology.
  • Fix: Mechanitor bandwidth not cleared when mechs are left behind on gravship.
  • Fix: Passenger shuttle skyfallers wrong size.
  • Fix: Clean up some cutscene vars causing error on load.
  • Fix: Dev hack gizmo not firing quest event signals.
  • Fix: Error while loading mech resurrection bills without a mech.
  • Fix: Prevent workarounds allowing removal of substructure beneath grav buildings.
  • Fix: Prevent archean trees from being planted on ice.
  • Fix: Gravship shield generator not blocking mortars.
  • Fix: Minified electric inhibitor produces error.
  • Fix: Pawn went catatonic during scarification ritual, leading to infinite stacking scars.
  • Fix: Dormant charging mechs aren't loaded into shuttles.
  • Fix: Birds don't fly out of the map when trapped and starving.
  • Fix: Added back-compat support for infestation quests loading with invalid maps.
  • Fix: New xml reader does not read the "Class" attribute on dictionary elements.
  • Fix: Some textures are invisible on Linux.
  • Fix: Potential fix for grav engines being destroyed due to landing under a mountain.

Changed files in this update

