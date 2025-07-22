Changelog

When consumed, psilocaps now correctly have a small chance to inspire colonists or induce a catatonic state, matching their in-game description.



Vultures are more resistant to rot stink and other environmental toxins.



Reduced cover effectiveness of passenger shuttle



Animals specialist now increases fishing speed and fishing yield.



"Fungus preferred" precept is now compatible with the darkness meme, allowing more options in glowforest.



In the glowforest, reduced caravan movement difficulty and disease occurrence.



Removed HP from gravcores to prevent them from being accidentally destroyed.



Hermit crabs now hide in their shell when not moving.



Disabled gravship landing on worshipful village.



No longer possible to open the world map during the gravship cutscene.



Clarified the basic gravtech description.



Clarified how gravship substructure is removed.



Added “remove foundation” to the floor architect category.



Updated some player names per request.

Performance

Performance improvements in the glowforest.



Improved load times on Mac.



Add debug checks to strip out several heavy profilerblocks.



Improvements to world pawn GC algorithm, and debug tools for logging world pawn information.



Fix: Significant performance drop when the world map is open.



Fix: Higher-than-necessary memory usage during texture atlas baking (causing memory issues with lots of mods).



Fix: Bad performance in royal title quest when throne room isn't enclosed.



Fix: Significant performance drop when the terrain tab on the world map is open.

Fixes

Fix: Gaining soaking wet thought when swimming for recreation.



Fix: Rain sometimes appears pixelated.



Fix: Pawns left behind with a grav anchor lose their allowed areas.



Fix: Added fallback check to prevent obtaining multiple grav engines from mech signal quest.



Fix: Interior courtyard loot rooms could generate cutoff.



Fix: Typo in Odyssey AncientOrbitalCorridor def name.



Fix: Ancient garrison corridor spawning life support units.



Fix: Possible exception in quest info if player silent faction is null.



Fix: Rare pathfinding exception with missing faction.



Fix: "Type [name] does not have a method named LoadDataFromXmlCustom, but we are trying to create a parser for it using that method."



Fix: Mechhive assembler last raid tick not saved.



Fix: Bluebird eggs hatch into crows.



Fix: Issue with modded statues due to xenotype being set before kindDef.



Fix: Can't repair conduits through blocked corners.



Fix: Can't extinguish fires on walls that are only diagonally reachable.



Fix: Gravship rotation code not respecting default placing rotation of modded content.



Fix: Fire on full impassable edifices exposed to vacuum not decaying.



Fix: Error when trying to enter pocket map with no home map.



Fix: Shuttle mass doesn't update when using “unload all” gizmo.



Fix: Collection modified error on gravship launch.



Fix: Possible to have gravcore subquest fire while in flight.



Fix: Potential fix for trader stock getting cleared.



Fix: Quest breaks when mechanitor transponder is decrypted in pocket map.



Fix: Ancient mercenaries spawning outside building on cave maps.



Fix: Incorrect drop pods are used for pursuing mechanoids from scenario.



Fix: Bugged quest generation with refugee betrayal offer after changing maps.



Fix: Steam geysers can spawn too close to insect lair entrance, rendering them unusable.



Fix: Clean room float menu option is now visible in ancient stockpile.



Fix: Modded substructure variants not linking properly.



Fix: Flesh tentacle on statue no longer moves.



Fix: Prevent hostile minifiable things (hunter traps) from being taken when reforming caravan.



Fix: Archaen tree was able to be planted on floors.



Fix: Terrain blueprints showing up during gravship landing.



Fix: Can no longer switch between pawns during gravship cutscenes using hotkeys.



Fix: Fuel radius ring breaking when in space viewing fuel radius on the planet's surface.



Fix: Power grid not updating properly when gravship leaves map with grav anchor.



Fix: Translation issues in credits.



Fix: Splashes and watermills were not respecting river flow direction.



Fix: Ideo apparel no longer overrides vacsuits in pawn generation.



Fix: Several issues with fish changing and other water body logic.



Fix: Error when camping after merging shuttle caravans.



Fix: Outdated description on ancient mining charges and ancient explosives crate.



Fix: Throne room requirement error spam on gravship jump.



Fix: In the new gravship scenario, children now spawn with vacsuits and babies are no longer allowed.



Fix: Ancient and mech drop pod textures not consistent.



Fix: Prevent vacsuits from spawning on planetary pawns.



Fix: XML tags are now stripped out of search results.



Fix: Possible for pawns to fish through bridges/substructure.



Fix: Mechs can get grav nausea.



Fix: Typo in cerebrex node description.



Fix: Issue with baking atlases that are smaller than 512x512.



Fix: Possible manhunter quest generation error on polluted ice sheet.



Fix: Beam repeater not considered ultratech for ideology.



Fix: Mechanitor bandwidth not cleared when mechs are left behind on gravship.



Fix: Passenger shuttle skyfallers wrong size.



Fix: Clean up some cutscene vars causing error on load.



Fix: Dev hack gizmo not firing quest event signals.



Fix: Error while loading mech resurrection bills without a mech.



Fix: Prevent workarounds allowing removal of substructure beneath grav buildings.



Fix: Prevent archean trees from being planted on ice.



Fix: Gravship shield generator not blocking mortars.



Fix: Minified electric inhibitor produces error.



Fix: Pawn went catatonic during scarification ritual, leading to infinite stacking scars.



Fix: Dormant charging mechs aren't loaded into shuttles.



Fix: Birds don't fly out of the map when trapped and starving.



Fix: Added back-compat support for infestation quests loading with invalid maps.



Fix: New xml reader does not read the "Class" attribute on dictionary elements.



Fix: Some textures are invisible on Linux.



Fix: Potential fix for grav engines being destroyed due to landing under a mountain.

Hello! It’s been almost 2 weeks since Odyssey came out, and we’ve been hard at work fixing bugs and incorporating your feedback. If you’d like to help us by reporting a bug, please join theToday’s update has improvements and fixes for RimWorld, Odyssey, and the other expansions. This includes things like removing the -3 soaking wet thought when swimming for recreation and reducing memory usage overall.This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.P.S. Send us your gravships on X or BlueSky by mentioning the @LudeonStudios account!- Tia