Changelog
- When consumed, psilocaps now correctly have a small chance to inspire colonists or induce a catatonic state, matching their in-game description.
- Vultures are more resistant to rot stink and other environmental toxins.
- Reduced cover effectiveness of passenger shuttle
- Animals specialist now increases fishing speed and fishing yield.
- "Fungus preferred" precept is now compatible with the darkness meme, allowing more options in glowforest.
- In the glowforest, reduced caravan movement difficulty and disease occurrence.
- Removed HP from gravcores to prevent them from being accidentally destroyed.
- Hermit crabs now hide in their shell when not moving.
- Disabled gravship landing on worshipful village.
- No longer possible to open the world map during the gravship cutscene.
- Clarified the basic gravtech description.
- Clarified how gravship substructure is removed.
- Added “remove foundation” to the floor architect category.
- Updated some player names per request.
Performance
- Performance improvements in the glowforest.
- Improved load times on Mac.
- Add debug checks to strip out several heavy profilerblocks.
- Improvements to world pawn GC algorithm, and debug tools for logging world pawn information.
- Fix: Significant performance drop when the world map is open.
- Fix: Higher-than-necessary memory usage during texture atlas baking (causing memory issues with lots of mods).
- Fix: Bad performance in royal title quest when throne room isn't enclosed.
- Fix: Significant performance drop when the terrain tab on the world map is open.
Fixes
- Fix: Gaining soaking wet thought when swimming for recreation.
- Fix: Rain sometimes appears pixelated.
- Fix: Pawns left behind with a grav anchor lose their allowed areas.
- Fix: Added fallback check to prevent obtaining multiple grav engines from mech signal quest.
- Fix: Interior courtyard loot rooms could generate cutoff.
- Fix: Typo in Odyssey AncientOrbitalCorridor def name.
- Fix: Ancient garrison corridor spawning life support units.
- Fix: Possible exception in quest info if player silent faction is null.
- Fix: Rare pathfinding exception with missing faction.
- Fix: "Type [name] does not have a method named LoadDataFromXmlCustom, but we are trying to create a parser for it using that method."
- Fix: Mechhive assembler last raid tick not saved.
- Fix: Bluebird eggs hatch into crows.
- Fix: Issue with modded statues due to xenotype being set before kindDef.
- Fix: Can't repair conduits through blocked corners.
- Fix: Can't extinguish fires on walls that are only diagonally reachable.
- Fix: Gravship rotation code not respecting default placing rotation of modded content.
- Fix: Fire on full impassable edifices exposed to vacuum not decaying.
- Fix: Error when trying to enter pocket map with no home map.
- Fix: Shuttle mass doesn't update when using “unload all” gizmo.
- Fix: Collection modified error on gravship launch.
- Fix: Possible to have gravcore subquest fire while in flight.
- Fix: Potential fix for trader stock getting cleared.
- Fix: Quest breaks when mechanitor transponder is decrypted in pocket map.
- Fix: Ancient mercenaries spawning outside building on cave maps.
- Fix: Incorrect drop pods are used for pursuing mechanoids from scenario.
- Fix: Bugged quest generation with refugee betrayal offer after changing maps.
- Fix: Steam geysers can spawn too close to insect lair entrance, rendering them unusable.
- Fix: Clean room float menu option is now visible in ancient stockpile.
- Fix: Modded substructure variants not linking properly.
- Fix: Flesh tentacle on statue no longer moves.
- Fix: Prevent hostile minifiable things (hunter traps) from being taken when reforming caravan.
- Fix: Archaen tree was able to be planted on floors.
- Fix: Terrain blueprints showing up during gravship landing.
- Fix: Can no longer switch between pawns during gravship cutscenes using hotkeys.
- Fix: Fuel radius ring breaking when in space viewing fuel radius on the planet's surface.
- Fix: Power grid not updating properly when gravship leaves map with grav anchor.
- Fix: Translation issues in credits.
- Fix: Splashes and watermills were not respecting river flow direction.
- Fix: Ideo apparel no longer overrides vacsuits in pawn generation.
- Fix: Several issues with fish changing and other water body logic.
- Fix: Error when camping after merging shuttle caravans.
- Fix: Outdated description on ancient mining charges and ancient explosives crate.
- Fix: Throne room requirement error spam on gravship jump.
- Fix: In the new gravship scenario, children now spawn with vacsuits and babies are no longer allowed.
- Fix: Ancient and mech drop pod textures not consistent.
- Fix: Prevent vacsuits from spawning on planetary pawns.
- Fix: XML tags are now stripped out of search results.
- Fix: Possible for pawns to fish through bridges/substructure.
- Fix: Mechs can get grav nausea.
- Fix: Typo in cerebrex node description.
- Fix: Issue with baking atlases that are smaller than 512x512.
- Fix: Possible manhunter quest generation error on polluted ice sheet.
- Fix: Beam repeater not considered ultratech for ideology.
- Fix: Mechanitor bandwidth not cleared when mechs are left behind on gravship.
- Fix: Passenger shuttle skyfallers wrong size.
- Fix: Clean up some cutscene vars causing error on load.
- Fix: Dev hack gizmo not firing quest event signals.
- Fix: Error while loading mech resurrection bills without a mech.
- Fix: Prevent workarounds allowing removal of substructure beneath grav buildings.
- Fix: Prevent archean trees from being planted on ice.
- Fix: Gravship shield generator not blocking mortars.
- Fix: Minified electric inhibitor produces error.
- Fix: Pawn went catatonic during scarification ritual, leading to infinite stacking scars.
- Fix: Dormant charging mechs aren't loaded into shuttles.
- Fix: Birds don't fly out of the map when trapped and starving.
- Fix: Added back-compat support for infestation quests loading with invalid maps.
- Fix: New xml reader does not read the "Class" attribute on dictionary elements.
- Fix: Some textures are invisible on Linux.
- Fix: Potential fix for grav engines being destroyed due to landing under a mountain.
