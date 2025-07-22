Hey Goblins!



This week, a bunch of new goblins joined our chaotic little world—thank you all for playing Trade Rivals and supporting us! If you’re enjoying the game and recommending it to others, don’t forget to leave a review. It really helps!



Now onto the big news:

We’re rolling out one of the most game-changing updates yet! From now on, the host can customize the core game settings before starting a match:



🛠️ Choose the number of days the game will last

🎯 Set how much reputation is needed to win

💰 Decide how much gold players start with

💥 And even control whether sabotage can lead to bankruptcy



Basically, you can now tailor the game to your playstyle—create your own perfect chaos!



We’ve also:



🐞 Fixed several glitches, bugs, and collider issues reported by the community

🎁 Added a few small easter eggs as a thank-you to early supporters, streamers, and influencers



Your feedback keeps shaping this game. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us on Steam Discussions or Discord.



We love you all—happy trading, and may the richest goblin win! 💚