22 July 2025 Build 19309404 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added 2 new zones, metal and earth, the 5 element zones are now complete(Run completion still in 3 zones currently)
-11 new normal enemies
-6 new Elite enemies
-6 new Boss enemies
-10 new Sword rewards based on boss encountered
-monster element types now matches with their corresponding zones
-added a zone selection screen(picking the next zone element) upon entering the portal once a boss is defeated, first zone's element will always be random
-reworked some visuals for the overworld and combat scenes
-unyielding changed to take 1 damage instead of 0
-fixed a bug where Bleed is not triggered by status or thorn damage
-Bleed changed to lose additional HP instead taking additional Damage
-Sacred wood body heal % instead of flat amount

-(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

