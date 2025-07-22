-Added 2 new zones, metal and earth, the 5 element zones are now complete(Run completion still in 3 zones currently)
-11 new normal enemies
-6 new Elite enemies
-6 new Boss enemies
-10 new Sword rewards based on boss encountered
-monster element types now matches with their corresponding zones
-added a zone selection screen(picking the next zone element) upon entering the portal once a boss is defeated, first zone's element will always be random
-reworked some visuals for the overworld and combat scenes
-unyielding changed to take 1 damage instead of 0
-fixed a bug where Bleed is not triggered by status or thorn damage
-Bleed changed to lose additional HP instead taking additional Damage
-Sacred wood body heal % instead of flat amount
-(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)
July 21st, 2025 Update Note, v0.51
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update