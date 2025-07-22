-Added 2 new zones, metal and earth, the 5 element zones are now complete(Run completion still in 3 zones currently)

-11 new normal enemies

-6 new Elite enemies

-6 new Boss enemies

-10 new Sword rewards based on boss encountered

-monster element types now matches with their corresponding zones

-added a zone selection screen(picking the next zone element) upon entering the portal once a boss is defeated, first zone's element will always be random

-reworked some visuals for the overworld and combat scenes

-unyielding changed to take 1 damage instead of 0

-fixed a bug where Bleed is not triggered by status or thorn damage

-Bleed changed to lose additional HP instead taking additional Damage

-Sacred wood body heal % instead of flat amount



-(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)