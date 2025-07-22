 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309317 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked the music controller, should have removed the problem of music stopping, but will monitor it.
-I apologize for a period today when saves appeared to be deleted. An update pushed in error made the game look for them in the wrong place for about an hour. Saves should be unaffected.
-Fixed an error where you could leave the planet on the ship more than once.
-Other small fixes.

