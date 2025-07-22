 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19309283
Hello Rattys!
An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.

This is a small patch focused on bugs and polishing.

- Sparkles customization will now work properly and no longer become permanent or stack with other sparkles.
- Fixed a bug where you could move while customization menu was open, making it hard to close.
- Right trigger on controllers will now work properly in Cheese Heaven.
- Fixed a bug where Seaside Village ambience would always restart towards the end of the zone.
- Smoothed out many faceted faces on Seaside and Egypt buildings
- Fixed missing textures in an Egypt building
- Added helper golden planks to the very start of Shadow Castle to help players find the beginning path.

