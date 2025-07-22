Hello Rattys!
An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.
This is a small patch focused on bugs and polishing.
- Sparkles customization will now work properly and no longer become permanent or stack with other sparkles.
- Fixed a bug where you could move while customization menu was open, making it hard to close.
- Right trigger on controllers will now work properly in Cheese Heaven.
- Fixed a bug where Seaside Village ambience would always restart towards the end of the zone.
- Smoothed out many faceted faces on Seaside and Egypt buildings
- Fixed missing textures in an Egypt building
- Added helper golden planks to the very start of Shadow Castle to help players find the beginning path.
