Hello Rattys!

An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.



This is a small patch focused on bugs and polishing.



- Sparkles customization will now work properly and no longer become permanent or stack with other sparkles.

- Fixed a bug where you could move while customization menu was open, making it hard to close.

- Right trigger on controllers will now work properly in Cheese Heaven.

- Fixed a bug where Seaside Village ambience would always restart towards the end of the zone.

- Smoothed out many faceted faces on Seaside and Egypt buildings

- Fixed missing textures in an Egypt building

- Added helper golden planks to the very start of Shadow Castle to help players find the beginning path.