It's that time again, a new batch of updates! In 1.1.0 you'll find:

A skill tree on the character creation screen.

A toggle-able skill list on the Stats tab.

Blinking icons in the bottom right for all status effects.

You can now attempt to steal items from traders.

Thief feat, which doubles steal and hide checks.

Second Chance feat, which saves you once from a source of damage that would kill you.

Items now stack, so you will see (3) Lemon instead of Lemon , Lemon , Lemon ːsteamhappyː

Rebalanced animal escape logic: Animals succeed in running away more often Animals aggression can be lowered by attacks with guns (hit or miss)



Many small bugs were fixed as well. Thanks for playing and look forward to the next update!