22 July 2025 Build 19309260 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's that time again, a new batch of updates! In 1.1.0 you'll find:

  • A skill tree on the character creation screen.

  • A toggle-able skill list on the Stats tab.

  • Blinking icons in the bottom right for all status effects.

  • You can now attempt to steal items from traders.

  • Thief feat, which doubles steal and hide checks.

  • Second Chance feat, which saves you once from a source of damage that would kill you.

  • Items now stack, so you will see (3) Lemon instead of Lemon, Lemon, Lemon ːsteamhappyː

  • Rebalanced animal escape logic:

    • Animals succeed in running away more often

    • Animals aggression can be lowered by attacks with guns (hit or miss)

Many small bugs were fixed as well. Thanks for playing and look forward to the next update!

