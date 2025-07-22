 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19309148 Edited 22 July 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi,

For this week I have a few fixes and improvements:

- Tweaked AI patrol behaviour to slowly converge on player when a mission is taking too long to finish.
- Fixed multiple issues in CDF ship interior map: cover rotation, wall path blocking and missing dialogues.
- Added more cover and dialogue to Arena match, tweaked visual settings a bit.
- Fixed an issue where the hull bars of enemy ships wouldn't show partial damage values.
- Added minefield hazard to space combat encounters (activates when starting a space combat encounter while sharing cell with a minefield encounter in the Star Map).
- Added visual indicators (arrows) for enemy ships outside screen in space combat.
- Fixed a bit of z-fighting inside alien doors.
- Tweaked visual settings (fog mostly) for several maps.
- Added visual indicators for bridges and bosses in some maps.
- Fixed some cover points in second map of the Main Quest.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm working in some new content now (quests and maps mostly) so next patch will be more interesting than this one. See you then.

Regards,
Jorge

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Void Marauders Content Depot 1482821
  • Loading history…
macOS Void Marauders OSX Depot 1482822
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Void Marauders Linux Depot 1482823
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link