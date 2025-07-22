Hi,



For this week I have a few fixes and improvements:



- Tweaked AI patrol behaviour to slowly converge on player when a mission is taking too long to finish.

- Fixed multiple issues in CDF ship interior map: cover rotation, wall path blocking and missing dialogues.

- Added more cover and dialogue to Arena match, tweaked visual settings a bit.

- Fixed an issue where the hull bars of enemy ships wouldn't show partial damage values.

- Added minefield hazard to space combat encounters (activates when starting a space combat encounter while sharing cell with a minefield encounter in the Star Map).

- Added visual indicators (arrows) for enemy ships outside screen in space combat.

- Fixed a bit of z-fighting inside alien doors.

- Tweaked visual settings (fog mostly) for several maps.

- Added visual indicators for bridges and bosses in some maps.

- Fixed some cover points in second map of the Main Quest.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------



I'm working in some new content now (quests and maps mostly) so next patch will be more interesting than this one. See you then.



Regards,

Jorge

