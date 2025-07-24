Welcome The Floors & Clothes Update on board! 🧱👗

We're stoked to announce that Locomoto's first ever Content Update is out now!

What's new?

More character creator options , including tails, hairstyles and brand new reptile features, just to name a few!

More clothes and accessories to dress your dapper conductor with new shoes, hats, dresses and more!

Customizable flooring! You will now be able to change the floor in your train the way you can with paint and wallpapers!

Carpets, so you can make your train extra homey!

Make sure to visit Finley in Barrenpyre to start unlocking the new items!

We've also been fixing some smaller issues like the mood of the Sprites, as well as given the mail parcels a unique look for each station so that they're easier to tell apart. On top of this we've of course kept working on the bugs you report!

Patch Notes 1.1.0



Added Content

\[Clothing] 37 new clothing items added, including dresses and caps.

\[Floors] 17 floors + a storage item added.

\[Carpets] 24 carpets + a storage item added.

\[Character Customisation] 25 new character customisation features added, including reptile features.

\[Decorations] 13 decoration items added.

Improvements

Multiple stability and performance improvements on lower-end hardware.

Softlock safety: If a player gets stuck, saving and restarting will now place them in a safe location.

Nora’s Vaccination Pamphlets and the Written Exams now have specific textures.

Some assets having no material now have assigned materials.

Added some signposts to the stations in Hearth’s Peak.

Waterproofing is now visible on the locomotive once Oceanward objective "Deliver the Waterproof Covers to McGruff" is completed.

Academia and Fancy Wardrobes now fit a 2x1 gridspace.

Parcels now have unique visuals depending on their destination.

Updated moods for Sprites, they now have a happy state!

Lizzie’s donation box is a bit bigger.

The inside visuals of the Locomotive are now upgraded with the outside.

Tweaked the visuals when holding certain lamps.

Added visual update to planting Ned’s seeds/sprouts.

Bugfixes

\[FX] The Rhubarb Pie Maker plays animation correctly.

\[Grids] Fixed some floating grids in wagons and tweaked wall grids. (If some of your items are missing you should be able to retrieve them from the lost and found box!)

\[Grids] Tweaked placement of grids on furniture. (If some of your items are missing you should be able to retrieve them from the lost and found box!)

\[Map] Fixed some quest indicators sometimes not showing up on the map.

\[Quests] Added more furniture from the Standard Set that are viable to show Rosalind during Crafty Teachings quest.

\[Quests] Asking Louise for flower seeds no longer blocks her dialogue at Rainfall's Watch during The Other Side quest.

\[Quests] Fixed fade to black scenes in Tunnel to You, Keepsakes and A Thousand Degrees quests.

\[Quests] Philosophy books are not counted twice if placed in the Language box anymore in Time for Class-ification quest.

\[Quests] Updated the quest handling system. Newly acquired quests *should* no longer randomly regress to a previous state.

\[Quests] You can no longer lock yourself out of the Sunken Treasure Quest by declining it twice.

Finally, a huge thank you to all you Conductors, your support and feedback mean the world to us!

Stay cool, and we'll see you again soon along the rails! ♡

The Green Tile Team