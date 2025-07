This update adds MAJOR improvements to petting the dogs that can be found outside of the castle.

This update also adds MAJOR subtitle fixes (I forgot to type a single word)

This update also also adds MAJOR new mechanics. You can now blow out the candle manually by pressing 'F' while holding right-click.

And also a minor addition I guess is monitor-based framerate limiting. I didn't realize this was an issue so hopefully the game will stop eating up your GPU lol