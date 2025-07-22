 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19308976
We hope you're enjoying the game!

In this first patch, we wanted to address some of the issues with performance:

  • Fixed some minor bugs when loading a map
  • Enabled object pooling for: Projectiles, pickups and enemies, improving overall performance and stability

