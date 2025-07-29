

Version: Rocket League v2.54

⁠Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo

⁠Scheduled Release: July 29, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

Private Match Admin Controls

If the next player is playing in a party, admin controls will be given to the party leader instead.

If the host leaves, Match Admin functionality will now automatically transfer to the next player in the lobby based on join order.

Private match hosts will now have access to Match Admin functionality. This means they can pause the game, adjust the remaining time and score, and restart from kickoff when needed.

Crossbar Ping Audio Adjustments

We’ve adjusted the crossbar ping sound effect: harder impacts now sound more natural and have slightly reduced volume.

Training Pack Update

Because lists will be different for players of different ranks, players will see older dates on some packs as the recommendations will dig deep into the library.

Players will get pack recommendations weekly from our existing library of Training Packs to improve their game.

Each player will now see custom Training Pack recommendations based on their current rank.

Stability Update

As a temporary workaround, players can change their PC audio output to "Headphones" or "Speakers" and this should alleviate the issue for most.

We're aware of a client crash issue introduced in v2.53 related to an audio bug affecting some players. While the issue has been identified, a full fix was not ready in time for this update.

Loud Powerslide Audio

We fixed a loud audio bug that first appeared in v2.53 when powersliding. This issue was previously fixed on PC, but is now fixed across all platforms.

General

Fixed an issue when using the Recommended server option in a Private Match could result in a "wrong region" error.

Fixed occasional flickering on the Dominus Car Body when using the Hyper Color Decal at certain camera angles.

Fixed an issue where the Tribalistic Decal would remove trim color when applied to painted Octane Car Bodies.

Adjusted the Monstercat text on the Monstercat Decal to avoid text being cut off.

Fixed an issue where certain Decals, including Federation, NFL, and Esports Decals, were not displaying correctly.

Fixed an incorrect Club notification (“Club Role Changed: You are no longer a member of a Club”) when only the Club Title was updated.

Fixed an issue where players received outdated “Club Role Changed” notifications from a deactivated Club after joining a new one.

Fixed an issue where longer Club names overlapped with usernames in the Friends List menu.