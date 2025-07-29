Version: Rocket League v2.54
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: July 29, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC
THE HEADLINES
Private Match admin controls
Crossbar ping audio adjustments
Training Pack update
Stability update
NEW CONTENT
Private Match Admin Controls
Private match hosts will now have access to Match Admin functionality. This means they can pause the game, adjust the remaining time and score, and restart from kickoff when needed.
If the host leaves, Match Admin functionality will now automatically transfer to the next player in the lobby based on join order.
If the next player is playing in a party, admin controls will be given to the party leader instead.
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Crossbar Ping Audio Adjustments
We’ve adjusted the crossbar ping sound effect: harder impacts now sound more natural and have slightly reduced volume.
Softer impact sounds remain unchanged.
Training Pack Update
Each player will now see custom Training Pack recommendations based on their current rank.
Players will get pack recommendations weekly from our existing library of Training Packs to improve their game.
Because lists will be different for players of different ranks, players will see older dates on some packs as the recommendations will dig deep into the library.
Stability Update
We're aware of a client crash issue introduced in v2.53 related to an audio bug affecting some players. While the issue has been identified, a full fix was not ready in time for this update.
As a temporary workaround, players can change their PC audio output to "Headphones" or "Speakers" and this should alleviate the issue for most.
We’ll roll out a full fix in a future game update.
BUG FIXES
Loud Powerslide Audio
We fixed a loud audio bug that first appeared in v2.53 when powersliding. This issue was previously fixed on PC, but is now fixed across all platforms.
General
Fixed an issue when using the Recommended server option in a Private Match could result in a "wrong region" error.
Fixed occasional flickering on the Dominus Car Body when using the Hyper Color Decal at certain camera angles.
Fixed an issue where the Tribalistic Decal would remove trim color when applied to painted Octane Car Bodies.
Adjusted the Monstercat text on the Monstercat Decal to avoid text being cut off.
Fixed an issue where certain Decals, including Federation, NFL, and Esports Decals, were not displaying correctly.
Fixed an incorrect Club notification (“Club Role Changed: You are no longer a member of a Club”) when only the Club Title was updated.
Fixed an issue where players received outdated “Club Role Changed” notifications from a deactivated Club after joining a new one.
Fixed an issue where longer Club names overlapped with usernames in the Friends List menu.
Fixed an issue where some players got stuck at the title screen after pressing any button to start.
PlayStation
Addressed general crashing issues on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Fixed an issue where friends would not appear or would incorrectly display as offline in the Rocket League friends list on PlayStation 4.
Xbox
Fixed a crash when loading into the Rocket League main menu on Xbox consoles.
Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur after a match when interacting with the Garage or Item Shop.
Nintendo
Addressed rendering issues in the Utopia Colosseum (Gilded) Arena when playing on Nintendo Switch.
Addressed rendering issues in The Block Arena when playing on Nintendo Switch.
Fixed an issue preventing access to the Nintendo eShop via the Item Shop tab.
Fixed a crash on Nintendo Switch that would sometimes occur after completing a match and attempting to load into the next one.
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.
Changed files in this update