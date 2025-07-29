 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19308957
Update notes via Steam Community


Version: Rocket League v2.54

⁠Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo

⁠Scheduled Release: July 29, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

THE HEADLINES

  • Private Match admin controls

  • Crossbar ping audio adjustments

  • Training Pack update

  • Stability update

NEW CONTENT

Private Match Admin Controls

  • Private match hosts will now have access to Match Admin functionality. This means they can pause the game, adjust the remaining time and score, and restart from kickoff when needed.

    • If the host leaves, Match Admin functionality will now automatically transfer to the next player in the lobby based on join order.

      • If the next player is playing in a party, admin controls will be given to the party leader instead.

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Crossbar Ping Audio Adjustments

  • We’ve adjusted the crossbar ping sound effect: harder impacts now sound more natural and have slightly reduced volume.

    • Softer impact sounds remain unchanged.

Training Pack Update

  • Each player will now see custom Training Pack recommendations based on their current rank. 

    • Players will get pack recommendations weekly from our existing library of Training Packs to improve their game.

    • Because lists will be different for players of different ranks, players will see older dates on some packs as the recommendations will dig deep into the library. 

Stability Update

  • We're aware of a client crash issue introduced in v2.53 related to an audio bug affecting some players. While the issue has been identified, a full fix was not ready in time for this update.

    • As a temporary workaround, players can change their PC audio output to "Headphones" or "Speakers" and this should alleviate the issue for most.

      • We’ll roll out a full fix in a future game update.

BUG FIXES

Loud Powerslide Audio

  • We fixed a loud audio bug that first appeared in v2.53 when powersliding. This issue was previously fixed on PC, but is now fixed across all platforms.

General

  • Fixed an issue when using the Recommended server option in a Private Match could result in a "wrong region" error.

  • Fixed occasional flickering on the Dominus Car Body when using the Hyper Color Decal at certain camera angles.

  • Fixed an issue where the Tribalistic Decal would remove trim color when applied to painted Octane Car Bodies.

  • Adjusted the Monstercat text on the Monstercat Decal to avoid text being cut off.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Decals, including Federation, NFL, and Esports Decals, were not displaying correctly. 

  • Fixed an incorrect Club notification (“Club Role Changed: You are no longer a member of a Club”) when only the Club Title was updated.

  • Fixed an issue where players received outdated “Club Role Changed” notifications from a deactivated Club after joining a new one.

  • Fixed an issue where longer Club names overlapped with usernames in the Friends List menu.

  • Fixed an issue where some players got stuck at the title screen after pressing any button to start.

PlayStation

  • Addressed general crashing issues on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

  • Fixed an issue where friends would not appear or would incorrectly display as offline in the Rocket League friends list on PlayStation 4.

Xbox

  • Fixed a crash when loading into the Rocket League main menu on Xbox consoles.

  • Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur after a match when interacting with the Garage or Item Shop.

Nintendo

  • Addressed rendering issues in the Utopia Colosseum (Gilded) Arena when playing on Nintendo Switch.

  • Addressed rendering issues in The Block Arena when playing on Nintendo Switch.

  • Fixed an issue preventing access to the Nintendo eShop via the Item Shop tab. 

  • Fixed a crash on Nintendo Switch that would sometimes occur after completing a match and attempting to load into the next one.

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.


Changed files in this update

