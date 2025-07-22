- Fixed an issue where resolution changes wouldn't take effect after restarting
- Buffed the stats of the ballista
- Fixed some animation display errors
- Changed spacebar toggle to restore the previous speed when switching
Hotfix 1.0.0.5
