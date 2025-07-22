 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19308956 Edited 22 July 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where resolution changes wouldn't take effect after restarting
  • Buffed the stats of the ballista
  • Fixed some animation display errors
  • Changed spacebar toggle to restore the previous speed when switching

