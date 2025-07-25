Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors
- Three engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, and the combination of both
- 82 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
- Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
- Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
- 19 original music tracks from the Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors Original Soundtrack (4 explicit vocal tracks and 15 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
- OST total duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes and 47 seconds
- 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
- Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
- Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
- Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
- Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy
Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors Original Soundtrack
- 19 tracks in total: 4 explicit vocal tracks and 15 instrumentals
- Total duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes and 47 seconds
- OST provided in both mp3 and high quality wav formats
- Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
- OST album cover image provided in .png format
Cheers,
Kink Master Studios