 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19308766 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enter a dystopian desert planet where Heavy Metal Warriors unleash their spiked lust in erotic puzzles and hardcore scenes. Solve swapping and rotating challenges to unlock moaning warriors, with a heavy metal OST, gallery and favorites system, accessibilities and more!⚡🍆💥

Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors


  • Three engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, and the combination of both
  • 82 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
  • Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
  • 19 original music tracks from the Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors Original Soundtrack (4 explicit vocal tracks and 15 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
  • OST total duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes and 47 seconds
  • 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
  • Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
  • Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
  • Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
  • Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy

Hentai Senpai: Heavy Metal Warriors Original Soundtrack

  • 19 tracks in total: 4 explicit vocal tracks and 15 instrumentals
  • Total duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes and 47 seconds
  • OST provided in both mp3 and high quality wav formats
  • Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
  • OST album cover image provided in .png format


Cheers,
Kink Master Studios
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link