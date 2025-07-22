Branch Merge:

Hello everyone!!Hope you're all well.First, today we're updating the main branch. So a lot of the content that was previously only available in the beta branch should now be available to everyone. :)A new late game structure that is expensive to build but brings a lot of benefits.It increases cabin fever at a lower rate, has increased storage space, greater comfort and insulation, takes longer to get dirty and lets you build attic rooms, which are immune to floods.Cellars and enclosures can also be connected to cabins, just like with mudhuts.Windows can also be added, which decrease cabin fever rate at the cost of some insulation.We have been working on morale and wellbeing. There are a few new stats now which directly affect wellbeing. Namely Comfort (which is now gained through clothes and being at the right temperature mainly), Sanctuary (the old comfort, gained by being in a place that is meaningful and aesthetical), Gratification (gained by eating good food or having fun) and Connection (gained by interacting with people).These 4 stats will affect wellbeing directly, and morale indirectly.We have also reactivated Isolation and loneliness, which should start making things a bit harder as time progresses. For now you can talk to the trader to help with your connection and loneliness.All these things will be tweaked extensively over the following weeks as we prepare for the addition of some new important features. :)We are approaching an important milestone: our first premade character.Our original plan was to go with the Witch, but after a few delays and complications, we have decided to go for a different character: the Huntsman.Releasing a character however, is a big thing, and not something that we can release in our small weekly chunks.For this reason we have decided that we will be taking a break from our weekly updates while we focus on finishing the character, putting more work into the NPC system, balancing the game, and adding a few other complicated features that wouldn't fit so well with our weekly patches.We are aiming for a a big patch on the first days of September. So, like in a month and a week from now.In the meantime, we will of course continue to push hotfixes and make a new branch merge once everything in the beta is stable enough. ;)- Spices and flavours will now properly dilute in the stew if you add more water.- Added Cabins, cabin rooms, attic rooms and windows.- Added the new House Building quest.- Reorganized woodworking quests to give easier access to some blueprints.- Reworked wellbeing stat, adding Comfort, Sanctuary, Connection and Gratification.- Added Isolation mechanics.- Gutting fish now takes only a minitick.- Eating food spiced with sweet spices like saps, musts, syrups and sweet wines now gives sugar saturation.- Fixed a bug where cards would disappear after being taken from a cooking pot.- Fixed a bug where going West from Northern Rapids or East from Pine Clearing would lead to Lake Grove instead of Swaying Pines.- Removed Path Improvements from Lake Island.- Moving around the Death Crack Caves no longer requires a source of light.- Added a Help Section to Dried Peas with information for their farming preferences.- Gutting Fish with workplace bonus now takes 3 minutes instead of 0.That's all for now.See you for the big update. ;)Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below. Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently! :)