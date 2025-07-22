- Fixed a major bug with space combat sometimes not starting properly
- Fixed a bug where players can sometimes get stuck behind the supply depot on Eremtera
- Added a bit of dialogue after killing the first set of commandos at the smelting plant on Helfyr, letting players know they must cross the stone bridge to continue.
- Fixed a bug with quest markers not loading properly from player preferences
- Fixed a bug with locked containers not loading properly from quick load
More to come. Thanks for the feedback!
Changed files in this update