22 July 2025 Build 19308663 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Fixed a major bug with space combat sometimes not starting properly
  • Fixed a bug where players can sometimes get stuck behind the supply depot on Eremtera
  • Added a bit of dialogue after killing the first set of commandos at the smelting plant on Helfyr, letting players know they must cross the stone bridge to continue.
  • Fixed a bug with quest markers not loading properly from player preferences
  • Fixed a bug with locked containers not loading properly from quick load


More to come. Thanks for the feedback!

Changed files in this update

