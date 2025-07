Gameplay

Enemies spawned across the map will now be somewhat more concentrated into fewer and larger groups. A "larger group" could be more of the same kind of enemy, or a single more difficult enemy.



You’ll see more UA-Peters (big UFOs) earlier in the game



Ringo can now levitate higher to get to the player. And also jumps a little back and forth.



Monolithic Meat Boy base HP reduced: 5000 → 3000



Bean Minion base HP reduced: 100 → 50



FrankenBeans base HP reduced: 55000 → 49500



Increased FrankenBeans' Death Ray charging time: 5 → 10sec



FrankenBeans Death Ray attack damage now ramps up the longer you stand in the beam. The decrease in damage on early ticks results in overall damage output being reduced by 25%



Increased Bean Minions spawn cooldown: 10 → 15sec



Increased Bean Minion drop rate by 10%



Added additional VFX/decals to props in the game that have special behaviors associated with them being hit with a Monolith Head ability



Your buddy Carl now offers some hints and tips during the battle against FrankenBeans



The player’s Meat Shields will be restored to full when interacting with a Health Restoration Terminal



Abilities

Add Flying Circuits Ability – a variation of Windwalk that has a longer duration, longer cooldown, increased speed, but lacks the damage buff provided by Windwalk

This should make traversing the highway in Tangus Prime much easier





Increase base movement of Formula Dingus Legs 35% → 45%



Grant Formula Dingus Legs wall walk



Enemies

Added a Head Weak Point to Squat Boys and Junior Senators



Meta-Progression

Spiral Spine 1.1 now grants +50 Health



Spiral Spine 1.2 now grants +25 Meat Durability



Added Mutated Spine 1.1 (+50 Health)



Added Mutated Spine 1.2 (+25 Meat Durability)



Franken Felled now grants +25 Health and +10% Ability Damage



Monday Night Mayhem now grants +25 Health and +10% Ability Damage



Rock, Fish, and Ancient Knowledge now grant +5% Ability Damage



Bug Fixes

Fixed bug that Franken Dropship’s spawns would fly away in random directions when spawning



Fixed bug that some enemies could still turn their heads to look at you when frozen (creepy!)



Fixed the employee XP bar can show up on top of the inspection screen in the lobby. Thanks for the report @Sokory!



Fixed the compass directing you to the "center" of multiple health terminal spawns. Thanks for the report @JackODG!



The controller prompts at the Bolt Burger screen now function correctly.



Fixed a bug that was causing FrankenBeans' death ray laser SFX to continue playing after it was done firing



Fixed scaling of Monolithic Congestion AOE VFX



Audio

New SFX for FrankenBeans death ray charging state



Remixed some SFX related to FrankenBeans, his laser, and his minions. Hopefully this helps the status of his death ray come through the mix better during the fight.



Known Issues

Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form



No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like SteamDeck



Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results



Still need your SWAPMEAT playtest invite? Head to playswapmeat.com and we'll get ya sorted. See you in the Meat Lab!