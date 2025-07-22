Still need your SWAPMEAT playtest invite? Head to playswapmeat.com
and we'll get ya sorted. See you in the Meat Lab!
Gameplay
- Enemies spawned across the map will now be somewhat more concentrated into fewer and larger groups. A "larger group" could be more of the same kind of enemy, or a single more difficult enemy.
- You’ll see more UA-Peters (big UFOs) earlier in the game
- Ringo can now levitate higher to get to the player. And also jumps a little back and forth.
- Monolithic Meat Boy base HP reduced: 5000 → 3000
- Bean Minion base HP reduced: 100 → 50
- FrankenBeans base HP reduced: 55000 → 49500
- Increased FrankenBeans' Death Ray charging time: 5 → 10sec
- FrankenBeans Death Ray attack damage now ramps up the longer you stand in the beam. The decrease in damage on early ticks results in overall damage output being reduced by 25%
- Increased Bean Minions spawn cooldown: 10 → 15sec
- Increased Bean Minion drop rate by 10%
- Added additional VFX/decals to props in the game that have special behaviors associated with them being hit with a Monolith Head ability
- Your buddy Carl now offers some hints and tips during the battle against FrankenBeans
- The player’s Meat Shields will be restored to full when interacting with a Health Restoration Terminal
Abilities
- Add Flying Circuits Ability – a variation of Windwalk that has a longer duration, longer cooldown, increased speed, but lacks the damage buff provided by Windwalk
- This should make traversing the highway in Tangus Prime much easier
- Increase base movement of Formula Dingus Legs 35% → 45%
- Grant Formula Dingus Legs wall walk
Enemies
- Added a Head Weak Point to Squat Boys and Junior Senators
Meta-Progression
- Spiral Spine 1.1 now grants +50 Health
- Spiral Spine 1.2 now grants +25 Meat Durability
- Added Mutated Spine 1.1 (+50 Health)
- Added Mutated Spine 1.2 (+25 Meat Durability)
- Franken Felled now grants +25 Health and +10% Ability Damage
- Monday Night Mayhem now grants +25 Health and +10% Ability Damage
- Rock, Fish, and Ancient Knowledge now grant +5% Ability Damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug that Franken Dropship’s spawns would fly away in random directions when spawning
- Fixed bug that some enemies could still turn their heads to look at you when frozen (creepy!)
- Fixed the employee XP bar can show up on top of the inspection screen in the lobby. Thanks for the report @Sokory!
- Fixed the compass directing you to the "center" of multiple health terminal spawns. Thanks for the report @JackODG!
- The controller prompts at the Bolt Burger screen now function correctly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing FrankenBeans' death ray laser SFX to continue playing after it was done firing
- Fixed scaling of Monolithic Congestion AOE VFX
Audio
- New SFX for FrankenBeans death ray charging state
- Remixed some SFX related to FrankenBeans, his laser, and his minions. Hopefully this helps the status of his death ray come through the mix better during the fight.
Known Issues
- Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form
- No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like SteamDeck
- Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results
