22 July 2025 Build 19308452 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

THE TIME HAS COME - EARLY ACCESS OUT NOW!

After around 5 years in the making, we’re finally ready to release BRUTAL JOHN 2 into Early Access.

This Early Access release packs around 4 to 7 hours of brutal action and crazy fun, you’re getting about 70% of the full game right out of the gate.

You’ll be thrown into a wild ride full of chaos: crypto-mining madness, hostile aliens, giant monsters, armed vloggers, piranha death traps, bank robberies, crocodile concerts (yep, that’s real), and a ton of other unhinged surprises.

Also you’ve got explosive vehicle mayhem, a wild west motorcycle ride, and a bunch of insane cutscenes to keep the chaos flowing.

And if you’re a fan of classic shooters — keep your eyes peeled. The game’s packed with Easter Eggs and nods to old-school FPS legends.

It’s ridiculous — in the absolute best way.

ROADMAP UPDATED AND WHAT'S COMING NEXT:

Early Access — What’s Next?

Together with you, we've walked a long and challenging road of development. Every day we read your feedback and tried, within our means, to implement your coolest ideas.

In future updates, we aim to keep the fun going and are also looking into adding more content, more story missions, more easter eggs, more brutal fun.

Current schedule for updates:

Updates

Update Release Dates and Description

Content Update #1

Q3 2025. Adding ~2 story missions.

Content Update #2

Q4 2025. Adding ~3 story missions.

Full Release Update

Q4 2025 (Around December). Adding final story missions. Campaign wrapping up.

Between major Content Updates, we’ll also regularly release patches and bug fixes.

Enjoy the game! And don't forget to spread the word. Thank you!

