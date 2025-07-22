New Features:



-You can now offer cash in the barter screen.



-More NPC types have available trades.



-New over-world map.



-New trader NPC.



-A couple new weapon variations.







Changes:



-Insurrectionists will be less dominant on Crossroads.



-Reinforcement spawns that lead to faction bases only spawn squads of that faction.



-Improved loot and interior scenery in the Slums.



-Added Artifact Spawns to the Docks.



-Added Artifact Spawns to the Slums.



-Adjusted NPCs' Line of Sight range so that they are less helpless in the dark.



-Made fall damage more forgiving.



-Non magnifying sights will no longer be affected by scope sensitivity scale.



-Strafe camera roll will now scale with view-bobbing for the time being.



-Removed certain items from red chest loot pool. Some moved to blue pool.



-Made random reputation option in custom start feel more random.



-Re-balanced NPC trade pools.



-Made arc grenades worth more.



-Reduced Eather Affinity perk cost from 5 to 4.



-Buffed Lucky Looter perk.



-Reduced amount of extra damage taken with Thin Skin.



-Completely re-balanced NFTA Ranger weapon pool. They will no longer spawn with red chest tier loot.



-Destroying the core in the refinery will compromise your disguise.



-NPCs will no longer throw grenades at melee enemies or NPCs that are sprinting.



-Reworked DoT code for fire and toxic water, making them do more consistent damage.



-Starburst anomaly blasts no longer ignore cover.



-The crafting recipe for the Vortex rifle now uses a more common variant of the .338 CSR rifle.



-Increased fall-off distance of NPC vocal attenuation.



-Improved Molotov fire effect.



-Slightly increased .45 RPC ammo drop rates.



-Reduced damage resistances of Wraith.



-Many other minor changes.









Bug Fixes:



-Made it less likely for large groups of NPCs to get stuck in the Depot office stairwell.



-Addressed issue where physics prop collisions could cause the player to fall to their death.



-NPCs will now lower their weapons when pressed up against obstacles and can no longer fire through thin walls.



-Fixed bug that showed a glimpse of the handyman screen effect on level load.



-Fixed inconsistent IFF target reading with binoculars.



-Fixed item duplication bug.



-NPC Weapons now have recoil.



-NPCs will no longer try to pick up items dropped by the player.



-Fixed reticle size for reflex sight.



-Fixed yet more typos.



-Fixed issue with scope sensitivity setting.



-Addressed issue where turrets would not take rocket damage.



-Fixed bug where throwing grenades, mines or IEDs would not update your carry weight.



-NPCs will no longer offer broken money stacks as trades.



-Fixed glitch where NPCs could not fire through the chain-link mesh of the cable car.



-Electrode anomalies can no longer damage you through walls.



-Player intoxication will now reset on death.



-Fixed a couple of incorrect hit-boxes.



-Fixed a few areas in early game where players can trap themselves.



-Fixed funky light effects inside the observatory.



-Arc Warden will no longer attack dead bodies.



-Increased Cultist idle dialogue volume.



-NPCs can now properly aim at target body parts, allowing them to more accurately shoot crawling and non-humanoid enemies.



-Addressed issue where you could still accept contracts from dead quest givers.



-Fixed issue where you could still trade with dead traders.



-Addressed many issues with NPC friendly fire.







Known Issues:



-Some of the radio music is getting content matched on YouTube and Twitch, despite some of these songs being over 100 years old.

In the meantime, radio music has been moved to the music volume channel so that it can be muted on streams.

This is a temporary solution.

