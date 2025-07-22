Hello everyone!



Today's patch tries to ease and make the game more comfortable for people sensitive to light.

The Glitch Effect in particular can cause a lot of discomfort for some players. If you are sensible in any way to lights or bright patterns we highly suggest it to be disabled.

SETTINGS

All the following settings were added to the Graphics Section

Added a Bloom Slider;

Added a Film Grain Slider;

Added a Glitch Effect Slider;

BUG FIXES

Fixed a mistranslation for Research Scrap B in Brazilian Portuguese;

Fixed the rotation of the Scraps being inverted;

If you experience any bugs and would like to report, feel free to share them with us on our official discord!

