22 July 2025 Build 19308180 Edited 22 July 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!


Today's patch tries to ease and make the game more comfortable for people sensitive to light.

The Glitch Effect in particular can cause a lot of discomfort for some players. If you are sensible in any way to lights or bright patterns we highly suggest it to be disabled.

SETTINGS

All the following settings were added to the Graphics Section

  • Added a Bloom Slider;

  • Added a Film Grain Slider;

  • Added a Glitch Effect Slider;

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a mistranslation for Research Scrap B in Brazilian Portuguese;

  • Fixed the rotation of the Scraps being inverted;

If you experience any bugs and would like to report, feel free to share them with us on our official discord!

Have a great day,

and be wary of the dark.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699971
