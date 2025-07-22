 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19308153 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added an animation when using the Frequent Buyer perk.
  • Changed music priority to reduce the issue where the music would stop playing when the sound channels ran out.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented breaking the entrance door despite the feature being added.
  • Increased core health on the Classic map from 10,000 to 40,000.
  • Changed the Classic map to start directly from the helicopter with the E key, making it more inmersive to enter.
  • Added three new music tracks for the Pixel Troopers gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808451
