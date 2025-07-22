- Added an animation when using the Frequent Buyer perk.
- Changed music priority to reduce the issue where the music would stop playing when the sound channels ran out.
- Fixed a bug that prevented breaking the entrance door despite the feature being added.
- Increased core health on the Classic map from 10,000 to 40,000.
- Changed the Classic map to start directly from the helicopter with the E key, making it more inmersive to enter.
- Added three new music tracks for the Pixel Troopers gameplay.
