22 July 2025 Build 19308136 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash in tectonics simulation
  • Fixed crash in flying camera
  • Fixed bug where buildings could not be placed
  • Some improvements to the lag and bugs in objects (especially trees) when editing terrain whilst zoomed in
  • Fixed bug where swapping building required triple clicking
  • Fixed bug with rainfall and other options still showing when root level menu is clicked
  • Right click cancels placing building
  • Prevent placing buildings in the ocean
  • Reduced previous buff of labour from population from 50% to 33%
  • Fix bug with rainfall being much easier to edit clicking than holding mouse down
  • Remove upgrade levels of ranches for balance reasons
  • Reduce temple output by 50%
  • Allow placing multiple temples
  • Fix spacebar/enter being captured by interface elements instead of pausing/unpausing game

