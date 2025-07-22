- Fixed crash in tectonics simulation
- Fixed crash in flying camera
- Fixed bug where buildings could not be placed
- Some improvements to the lag and bugs in objects (especially trees) when editing terrain whilst zoomed in
- Fixed bug where swapping building required triple clicking
- Fixed bug with rainfall and other options still showing when root level menu is clicked
- Right click cancels placing building
- Prevent placing buildings in the ocean
- Reduced previous buff of labour from population from 50% to 33%
- Fix bug with rainfall being much easier to edit clicking than holding mouse down
- Remove upgrade levels of ranches for balance reasons
- Reduce temple output by 50%
- Allow placing multiple temples
- Fix spacebar/enter being captured by interface elements instead of pausing/unpausing game
Update notes for v2.0.2.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update