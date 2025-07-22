I just noticed that French was never actually deployed with the game! - Sorry about that. In addition to fixing that, I have also added the ability to change language to the in-game settings.
This work has also uncovered several other issues with localization. A few missing translations, as well as font and font size issues. I apologize for the messy text that you may have in your chosen language. I will see what I can do to address these issues!
Localization Issues Discussion
Patch Notes: Localization Issues
Update notes via Steam Community
