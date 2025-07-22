 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19308056 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I just noticed that French was never actually deployed with the game! - Sorry about that. In addition to fixing that, I have also added the ability to change language to the in-game settings.

This work has also uncovered several other issues with localization. A few missing translations, as well as font and font size issues. I apologize for the messy text that you may have in your chosen language. I will see what I can do to address these issues!

Localization Issues Discussion

Changed files in this update

Depot 3706461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link