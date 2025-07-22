 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19308027 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're excited to share the latest update for the game, bringing several improvements and new features to enhance your experience. Here's what's new:

Text-to-Speech Options: You can now choose between automatic or manual voice synthesis in the game settings, giving you more control over how text-to-speech works.
Microphone Selection: A new setting lets you pick your preferred microphone, ensuring better voice input for chat and other features.
Play Speech Button: We've added a button to play text-to-speech audio directly in the chat interface, making it simpler to listen to messages.
Streamlined Backend: We've simplified how session tokens are managed for a smoother connection to the game’s servers.
Improved Compatibility: Project settings have been updated to enhance API compatibility and overall user experience.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3830281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link