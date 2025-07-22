We're excited to share the latest update for the game, bringing several improvements and new features to enhance your experience. Here's what's new:
Text-to-Speech Options: You can now choose between automatic or manual voice synthesis in the game settings, giving you more control over how text-to-speech works.
Microphone Selection: A new setting lets you pick your preferred microphone, ensuring better voice input for chat and other features.
Play Speech Button: We've added a button to play text-to-speech audio directly in the chat interface, making it simpler to listen to messages.
Streamlined Backend: We've simplified how session tokens are managed for a smoother connection to the game’s servers.
Improved Compatibility: Project settings have been updated to enhance API compatibility and overall user experience.
Thank you for your continued support!
