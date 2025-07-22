- Improved Steam Link support (Added Hand Tracking)
- Merged Meta & PCVR Leaderboards (Effective to new scores)
- Fixed Turret Firing Code
- Leaving the Turbolifts no longer drops the NPC call selection screen
- Added laser pointer effect to Wiring Schematic's tracking
- Removed time duration of PsyOps invisibility perk
- Fixed victory condition bug
- Fixed potential soft lock condition in the tutorial
- Minor improvement to tutorial clarity
- Removed remaining OVR related functionality
- Fixed Leaderboard UI Scrolling
- Fixed Weapon Crafting Icon Indicators
- Fixed Projectile Effect Particles (Incendiary / Toxic)
- Modified Laser Projectile (Increased Visibility / Readability)
- Added Weapon Crafting Recipe Tooltips
July 2025 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! I'm putting out a new update to all platforms that covers some housekeeping, new features, quality of life, and important bug fixes. Changes are as follows:
