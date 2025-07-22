 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19307985
Hey everyone! I'm putting out a new update to all platforms that covers some housekeeping, new features, quality of life, and important bug fixes. Changes are as follows:

  • Improved Steam Link support (Added Hand Tracking)
  • Merged Meta & PCVR Leaderboards (Effective to new scores)
  • Fixed Turret Firing Code
  • Leaving the Turbolifts no longer drops the NPC call selection screen
  • Added laser pointer effect to Wiring Schematic's tracking
  • Removed time duration of PsyOps invisibility perk
  • Fixed victory condition bug
  • Fixed potential soft lock condition in the tutorial
  • Minor improvement to tutorial clarity
  • Removed remaining OVR related functionality
  • Fixed Leaderboard UI Scrolling
  • Fixed Weapon Crafting Icon Indicators
  • Fixed Projectile Effect Particles (Incendiary / Toxic)
  • Modified Laser Projectile (Increased Visibility / Readability)
  • Added Weapon Crafting Recipe Tooltips

