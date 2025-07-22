Improved Steam Link support (Added Hand Tracking)



Merged Meta & PCVR Leaderboards (Effective to new scores)



Fixed Turret Firing Code



Leaving the Turbolifts no longer drops the NPC call selection screen



Added laser pointer effect to Wiring Schematic's tracking



Removed time duration of PsyOps invisibility perk



Fixed victory condition bug



Fixed potential soft lock condition in the tutorial



Minor improvement to tutorial clarity



Removed remaining OVR related functionality



Fixed Leaderboard UI Scrolling



Fixed Weapon Crafting Icon Indicators



Fixed Projectile Effect Particles (Incendiary / Toxic)



Modified Laser Projectile (Increased Visibility / Readability)



Added Weapon Crafting Recipe Tooltips



Hey everyone! I'm putting out a new update to all platforms that covers some housekeeping, new features, quality of life, and important bug fixes. Changes are as follows: