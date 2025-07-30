Hi all! This hotfix is to address bugs that appeared after our most recent update, the Elevated Update. These are largely the result of community reports to our socials and support channels, and we’re thrilled that our community continues to help us improve ASTRONEER! Please never hesitate to reach out to report bugs, share feedback, or just hang out with us in our Discord and subreddit!

NOTE: While the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of ASTRONEER are on version number 1.34.47.0, the current Nintendo Switch version number is 1.34.46.0.

Bugfixes

The following bugs have been fixed as of this patch:

\[AS-22367] The glitch portal’s audio can still be heard in its last location after it has been collapsed

\[AS-22318] Glitch portals deployed before the Elevated Update cannot be recalled

\[AS-22315] Large Extended Platform B is not available in the Medium Printer

\[AS-22314] The Large Stacked Platform, Large Battery, and Print Filter is not available in the starting printer

\[AS-22313] The starting printer cannot be slotted into Print Filters

\[AS-22312] The Medium Battery’s model can be seen on the inside of the Large Battery

\[AS-22311] Backpack recipes in the Small Printer cannot be filtered out when using a Print Filter

Updates

The Packager has been moved from the top row of the first page in the Research Catalogue to its own row on the bottom of the first page.

Known Issues

The following are known bugs as of 1.34.47.0:

\[AS-22228] The mission Bootstrapped for Cache is not moved to the reclaimable section of the mission panel if claimed before the Elevated Update

\[AS-22203] Sometimes hosts and clients will see different terrain in the same place in co-op games This can usually be worked around by both the host and client reloading the game and trying again

\[AS-18141] Rail lines can become completely invisible and unusable for clients in multiplayer games



Reminder: Automated Mass Production Protocol 2025

The AMPP event is still running until the end of August! To get started, print an EXO Request Platform and use automation chains (or just good old fashion Astroneer-style digging) to exchange resources for points!

Here is the list of items EXO is looking for:

Carbon (2 points)

Resipound (15 points)

Diamond (20 points)

Nanocarbon Alloy (30 points)