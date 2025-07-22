This minor patch makes a couple of small changes to The Ancient City of Eshalar to prevent a rare scenario where a player could become stuck in a certain area after discovering a shortcut through the level.
Please continue to report bugs and issues if you come across them! They are becoming more rare but we are still on the lookout!
-kippercans
v1.2.2 Small bugfix
