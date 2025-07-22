Coming at you with another awesome update, this time with a wide variety of content to blast your way through! We hope you all enjoy the new content and look forward to seeing you drifting around LZ’s Compound!



NEW TRACK: LZ COMPOUND

Welcome to Florida! We hope you enjoy our recreation of Adam LZ’s famous Compound. We have created 7 layouts for you to enjoy competing on. The Compound is narrow and highly technical so prepare to bring your A game if you want to be at the top! If you're a player on release keep an eye out while you’re ripping around the track, maybe you’ll find something special.



NEW SPONSOR TREE: LZ Compound!

Experience the brand new track on all 8 new layouts to get your hands on the 3 titles up for grabs this update.





NEW SPONSOR TREE: ?

Prepare to compete on the hardest ____ challenges available in Torque Drift!

CARBON BILLET SR22VET ENGINE

It's only fair that the 4 cylinder gets to compete against the big dogs in the carbon tier, and oh boy has it been tuned to perfection! If you enjoy the power band and general performance of a 4 cylinder you won’t be disappointed with this.



ADAM LZ BMW E36

Adam LZ’s prolific E36 has come to TD1 and is ready to make a splash in the community!



BUG FIXES

Various bug fixes

Thanks for playing everyone! We hope you all enjoy this update! If you have any more ideas/feedback we’re always checking up on our discord so please reach out!





-Torque Drift Team



