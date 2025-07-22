Hello everyone!

In this release we've added filtering capability to the minis section of the Community Content browser. This allows you to remove certain kinds of minis from your search results with the following categories being available:

2D "standee" minis

Unpainted/solid color minis

Minis created using AI

The filters are available right in the Community Content browser:

Since the flags are set by the content creators it will likely take a while for all of them to be applied to existing minis, so while content creators work on updating their existing backlog, the filters will not correctly hide every submission they should.

Alongside the TaleSpire update is the TaleWeaverLite beta going live with the required tools for content creators to flag their minis as such. See here for more info:

This update also contains a fix for the "Go to board" button being misaligned when searching boards.