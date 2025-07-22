Now before you head into a singleplayer run, there are information about the way the current save system works. Also added a visual indicator when your run is saved.

Fixed for the boss HP bar sometimes not being removed and creating weird graphical bugs at the top of the screen.

We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA In the next few days

We heard the feedback regarding the same system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.

We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.

We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

We are looking at improving loading times in general.

We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.