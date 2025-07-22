Bug Fixes
Fixed for the boss HP bar sometimes not being removed and creating weird graphical bugs at the top of the screen.
Now before you head into a singleplayer run, there are information about the way the current save system works. Also added a visual indicator when your run is saved.
Bugs we are actively working on
We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA In the next few days
We heard the feedback regarding the same system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.
We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.
We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.
We are looking at improving loading times in general.
We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.
We'll have an announcement tomorrow regarding multiplayer. We are aware that the state of multiplayer is Worship is currently way rougher than we intended. We've temporarily updated the steam page to reflect that. If you are looking at Worship purely for the multiplayer experience, we would advise you to wait for a couple of updates until we get it to a state we consider playable. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for you patience!
If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!
