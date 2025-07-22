Patch Notes: July 21st

The Loadout Prettification

Hey hey hey, it's iStead again with another update patch notes for you. We made some big changes with this update and some even bigger UI Changes, so grab the closest snack you got and let's dive in.

Gameplay Changes

New Enemy!

The Breacher! Added in a new enemy type, he's a big big boi with lots of health and damage. He uses a large cannon to lob explosives at you from all the way across the map so don't get comfy sitting in one place for too long.

Loadouts

Added in the option to save your builds and load them within the menu, making it so you don't have to change individual pieces of your build one by one anymore.

Enemy Attack Sounds

You can now hear the enemy Jester and Hearth-bot attack you, so be careful next to them; you've been warned.

Gear Buttons

Added in gear buttons in the Loadout tab. Clicking on the right gear piece will bring you to Equip where you can immediately change it around.

Visual Changes

Floor 2 Overhaul

The visuals on the Floor 2 rooms have now been changed and updated as part 1 of a total overhaul for all base room visuals. So stay tuned to see what floor will be changed next.

Death is Here

Added in a new death animation for when you, you know, kick the bucket during a run.

Improved COAT Aiming

Made a fix for the way your COAT aims, they should turn now for enemies that are a bit closer to your legs.

Font Update

Made some changes to the Font that should make it more readable.

UI Button Updates

Sweeping changes to all the UI Buttons in the menu. Only a few stones were left unturned here.

New Weapon and Armor Icons

Added new Icons for all the gear for Pilot, so you can view all your options before selecting them. Also added in a locked and currently equipped icons in the top left corner.

Additional Changes

Sfx Changes

Shortened the button hover Sfx for menu buttons, so you can spam the sound even more now.

Bugs Eliminated

More bugs have been defeated for the greater good.