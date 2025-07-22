 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19307657 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Another hotfix is out now, including a new Knockback mode, powerups, and some quality of life changes!

Elements Divided Update 29 – Hotfix 1

Version 583

 

Changelog:

- Added three Custom Game settings to Public Lobbies

                 - Max Players

                 - Capture Point

                 - (NEW) Powerups

                                  - Scattered around all maps except Space Rings and Quadrants

                                                  - Health Pack

                                                  - Ultimate Charge

                                                  - Damage Boost

                                                  - Speed Boost

- Added Knockout Mode

- Added a notification that shows when your game is out of date

- Added text highlighting to Character Customization tabs

- Update Unity Version

- Rework Aerial Artistry

                 - 50% gravity is now > +1 air jumps

                 - Fixes a bug that allowed for infinite flight

- Fixed a bug that would cause you to respawn with the incorrect amount of health in Co-Op

- Fixed a bug that caused Earth Walls to not have haptics when detaching from ground

- Fixed a bug where some VFX would duplicate, including Air Vortex, Air Laser, and Ancient Egypt Cannon

- Fixed a bug with a collider on Ancient Egypt

- Fixed a bug that caused the Play UI screensaver to not be properly centered

- Fixed a bug that caused the Spectator Icon in the Player List to be stretched

- Fixed a bug where usernames with spaces would display strangely in VoicePatrol dashboard

- Fixed a bug that caused the VoicePatrol violations to use the System clock

Changed files in this update

Depot 2805771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link