Hello! Another hotfix is out now, including a new Knockback mode, powerups, and some quality of life changes!

Elements Divided Update 29 – Hotfix 1

Version 583

Changelog:

- Added three Custom Game settings to Public Lobbies

- Max Players

- Capture Point

- (NEW) Powerups

- Scattered around all maps except Space Rings and Quadrants

- Health Pack

- Ultimate Charge

- Damage Boost

- Speed Boost

- Added Knockout Mode

- Added a notification that shows when your game is out of date

- Added text highlighting to Character Customization tabs

- Update Unity Version

- Rework Aerial Artistry

- 50% gravity is now > +1 air jumps

- Fixes a bug that allowed for infinite flight

- Fixed a bug that would cause you to respawn with the incorrect amount of health in Co-Op

- Fixed a bug that caused Earth Walls to not have haptics when detaching from ground

- Fixed a bug where some VFX would duplicate, including Air Vortex, Air Laser, and Ancient Egypt Cannon

- Fixed a bug with a collider on Ancient Egypt

- Fixed a bug that caused the Play UI screensaver to not be properly centered

- Fixed a bug that caused the Spectator Icon in the Player List to be stretched

- Fixed a bug where usernames with spaces would display strangely in VoicePatrol dashboard

- Fixed a bug that caused the VoicePatrol violations to use the System clock