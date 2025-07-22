Hello! Another hotfix is out now, including a new Knockback mode, powerups, and some quality of life changes!
Elements Divided Update 29 – Hotfix 1
Version 583
Changelog:
- Added three Custom Game settings to Public Lobbies
- Max Players
- Capture Point
- (NEW) Powerups
- Scattered around all maps except Space Rings and Quadrants
- Health Pack
- Ultimate Charge
- Damage Boost
- Speed Boost
- Added Knockout Mode
- Added a notification that shows when your game is out of date
- Added text highlighting to Character Customization tabs
- Update Unity Version
- Rework Aerial Artistry
- 50% gravity is now > +1 air jumps
- Fixes a bug that allowed for infinite flight
- Fixed a bug that would cause you to respawn with the incorrect amount of health in Co-Op
- Fixed a bug that caused Earth Walls to not have haptics when detaching from ground
- Fixed a bug where some VFX would duplicate, including Air Vortex, Air Laser, and Ancient Egypt Cannon
- Fixed a bug with a collider on Ancient Egypt
- Fixed a bug that caused the Play UI screensaver to not be properly centered
- Fixed a bug that caused the Spectator Icon in the Player List to be stretched
- Fixed a bug where usernames with spaces would display strangely in VoicePatrol dashboard
- Fixed a bug that caused the VoicePatrol violations to use the System clock
