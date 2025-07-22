So you might have noticed a small update to Something in the Water. This is not the previously planned AI test just yet, but rather a focused polish patch for the existing build.

Here's a quick list of the changes in 0.1.4:

Added game name to title screen

Player now starts with full health

Teleporters replaced by locked doors (and keys!)

Most floating tutorial text replaced with on-screen prompts

Added a new locked door/key section to the level

Updated the geo for the shooting range and medical room

Added reactive crosshair to reflect weapon accuracy

Added low ammo audio feedback on Nailgun

Added surface impact sounds

Added surface impact VFX

Decreased minimum accuracy whilst moving

Started adding VFX for surface damage

Placeholder damage decals from Nailgun and Knife impacts

Added an outline to pickups (I'm not 100% on this aesthetically)

Minor improvements to Nailgun audio

Minor improvements to Knife audio

Removed zoom (and vignette) when readying the knife

Improved frame pacing

Set visual default to "Crunchy"

Other small tweaks and polish

So where's the AI test?

It's still coming! I've got some basic melee enemies in, but I'm aiming to get ranged enemies in place before opening up another round of feedback. Thanks again for spending time to fill out the survey - your responses have been super helpful!

As always, you'll get a notification here when a new build is available. I hope you enjoy this small patch in the meantime, and thanks for playing and for helping make Something in the Water better!

- Sean Noonan