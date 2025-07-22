 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19307618 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

So you might have noticed a small update to Something in the Water. This is not the previously planned AI test just yet, but rather a focused polish patch for the existing build.

Here's a quick list of the changes in 0.1.4:

  • Added game name to title screen

  • Player now starts with full health

  • Teleporters replaced by locked doors (and keys!)

  • Most floating tutorial text replaced with on-screen prompts

  • Added a new locked door/key section to the level

  • Updated the geo for the shooting range and medical room

  • Added reactive crosshair to reflect weapon accuracy

  • Added low ammo audio feedback on Nailgun

  • Added surface impact sounds

  • Added surface impact VFX

  • Decreased minimum accuracy whilst moving

  • Started adding VFX for surface damage

  • Placeholder damage decals from Nailgun and Knife impacts

  • Added an outline to pickups (I'm not 100% on this aesthetically)

  • Minor improvements to Nailgun audio

  • Minor improvements to Knife audio

  • Removed zoom (and vignette) when readying the knife

  • Improved frame pacing

  • Set visual default to "Crunchy"

  • Other small tweaks and polish

So where's the AI test?

It's still coming! I've got some basic melee enemies in, but I'm aiming to get ranged enemies in place before opening up another round of feedback. Thanks again for spending time to fill out the survey - your responses have been super helpful!

As always, you'll get a notification here when a new build is available. I hope you enjoy this small patch in the meantime, and thanks for playing and for helping make Something in the Water better!

- Sean Noonan

Changed files in this update

Depot 3627261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link