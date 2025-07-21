I've also added a number of new cheat codes for debug purposes but they'll remain as permanent features.
CHANGES- Compatibility update with WF2D-a.10.53, major reduction to stuttering of high speed projectiles and popups.
- Added Christmas card "Mirror Vision" which makes the tower fire a projectile backward for each projectile fired forward.
- Added Christmas card "Broadside" which makes the tower fire an ark of projectiles that doubles with each card (stacks).
- Added new cheat codes:
"that was easy" - kill all mobs in the current wave. (Does not award any points for mobs killed this way)
"cut the deck" - remove all cards from the current players card library.
"chop shop" - remove all applied cards from every tower.
"more broadside" - adds 1 broadside card to the current profiles card library.
"more mirror" - adds 1 mirror vision card to the current profiles card library.
"send candys" - adds 8 candy canes to the current wave.
"send baubles" - adds 8 baubles to the current wave.
"send bows" - adds 8 bows to the current wave.
"send stars" - adds 8 stars to the current wave.
"send lights" - adds 8 lights to the current wave.
"send presents" - adds 8 presents to the current wave.
"send wreaths" - adds 8 wreaths to the current wave.
"send trees" - adds 8 Christmas trees to the current wave.
- Flamber damage is now scaled by distance from centre. Mobs further away receive less damage.
- Changed health bars of mobs to be green and red rather than just green.
- Progress bar in game HUD that shows the number of mobs remaining in the current wave. (was previously unclear).
- Added toggle in options menu to allow user control of mob health bar visibility.
- Clock GUI displayed in Grupy's shop.
- Added new sound effects for user interaction in Grupy's store.
- Added impact animation for mobs that reach Grupy's castle.
- Added death animation for bauble mob types.
- Added death animation for Christmas bell mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas biscuit mobs.
- Added death animation for candy cane mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas Bow mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas light mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas star mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas present mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas stocking mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas tree mobs.
- Added death animation for Christmas wreath mobs.
FIXED BUGS- All projectiles impart splash damage on surroundings when impacting a mob.
- Collector card increases chance to drop cards by 50x instead of the intended 2x.
- Looter card increases chance to drop gems by 20x instead of the intended 2x.
- Stockings that spawn from killed presents do not spawn on the correct coordinate.
- Bells that spawn from killed presents do not spawn on the correct coordinate.
- Presents that spawn from killed trees do not spawn on the correct coordinate.
- Click strength is either not saved or not loaded.
- Starting lives is either not saved or not loaded.
KNOWN BUGS- The same wave repeats beyond wave 60.
- Stacking sound effects of the same type will restart same effect not stack.
- Dynamite animation is incorrect.
- Dynamite damage is not calculated based on distance from explosion as it should.
- After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).
- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)
- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.
- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the user’s card library in Grupy's shop.
- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.
PLANNED- New complete sound effects (unique effects for each attack type and impact type).
- Original Sound track (unique sound track for each of the 12 campaign maps).
- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.
- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.
- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.
- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).
- Tree sway animations.
CONSIDERING- Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:
"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)
"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.
"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)
"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (within range)
"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along it's path. (within range)
"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.
"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)
Changed files in this update